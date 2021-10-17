TelcoDR accelerates growth plans with ZephyrTel acquisition, plans further M&A

TelcoDR, the telco public cloud consultancy founded and run by Danielle Royston, has accelerated its plans to disrupt the world of telecom software and operations with the acquisition for an undisclosed sum of ZephyrTel, which has been given a marketing makeover and the new name of Skyvera.

Royston (pictured above), the former CEO of BSS vendor Optiva, has spent the past year championing public cloud platforms as the home of telco applications as well as operational and business processes, and earlier this year announced an investment of $100 million in startup Totogi, which is aiming to provide a new rival to the likes of Amdocs, Netcracker, Oracle and others with a cloud native, webscale real-time charging platform. That investment cash comes from TelcoDR’s secretive financial backers, who, according to Royston, have pledged at least $1 billion towards a long-term strategy that aims to capitalize on anticipated demand for cloud-oriented operational and business support systems: Royston talked about the plans and the financial backing during a recent video interview with TelecomTV.

Now, more of that funding has been put towards TelcoDR’s acquisition of ZephyrTel from ESW Capital, a deal that, she says, closed in July. Royston declined to share the value of the deal, and confirms that this wasn’t a transfer of assets or any other kind of deal – “I acquired the assets, [ESW] divested them.” And she says she got “a good deal... I don't like to overpay for assets, because it makes it harder for you to hit your return... We've had a couple fish get away. There have been a couple of acquisitions that have been announced over the last year that, you know, went for higher than we were bidding, so we're still trying to find that sweet spot in the market.”

ZephyrTel/Skyvera is a relatively new company, having been formed in 2018 as a vehicle for acquiring specialist telco software companies, revamping the code to make it cloud-friendly, and then offering the capabilities on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis through a single interface, so enabling Skyvera (as it is now) to build up a portfolio of telco-focused applications that run in the public cloud. During the past few years, it has acquired and re-engineered at least nine companies – Accuris Networks, Mobilogy, NewNet, PeerApp, ResponseTek, Invigorate, Service Gateway, Vasona Networks and VoltDelta. See:

The approach of shifting business support system (BSS) applications (billing, rating, charging, customer experience management) and operational support systems (OSS) tools (network, service and performance management, fault management, provisioning, activation, test and validation etc) to the public cloud makes sense, has been underway for a few years, and ties in with the way network operators are seeking to free such capabilities from vertical software stack silos and gain greater flexibility (as well as make use of the IT resources and tools developed by the hyperscalers such as AWS, Azure and Google Cloud).

And, of course, it also fits neatly with Royston’s “run everything in the public cloud” mantra – and that doesn’t look like a coincidence: TelcoDR’s CEO has a long history with ESW Capital and its billionaire founder Joe Liemandt, having worked for him initially at enterprise software firm Trilogy, and then found herself parachuted in by him as the CEO of Optiva (formerly Redknee) when ESW Capital became the controlling shareholder in that BSS vendor in 2017. (Royston’s tenure at Optiva ended in mid-2020, reportedly over compensation requests that were declined by the Optiva board, and ESW sold its holding in Optiva earlier this year.)

Royston describes Liemandt as a “mentor” – and now that mentor has seemingly broken with ESW Capital tradition of buying and building, but not offloading, companies by selling ZephyrTel to TelcoDR. We’ll come back to this later...