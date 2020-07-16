Innovation in the Telecoms Ecosystem Part 2

In the second of our two panel discussions on how small, innovative startups can play a greater role in a new telecoms ecosystem, we get the views of an industry executive with network operator and R&D experience plus insight from two senior executives at telecoms technology startups.

The two panel discussions accompany the publication of a new paper, titled Accelerating Innovation in the Telecommunications Arena, which is available to download from TelecomTV. For more details, see this article.

Featuring:

Don Clarke, Principal Consultant, Telecom Foresight Consulting

Mark Cummings, CTO, Orchestral Networks

Andrew Coward, CEO, Lumina Networks

Filmed with TelecomTV’s Smart Studio service, July 2020