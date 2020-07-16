Innovation in the Telecoms Ecosystem Part 2
To embed our video on your website copy and paste the code below:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/VxeoTxG4jVQ?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
- Startups need ‘shepherding’
- More fiscal support for startups is needed
- Models to broaden engagement for startups do exist
- Co-authored paper highlights ways in which smaller companies can be given the chance to play an enhanced role
Panel discussion
In the second of our two panel discussions on how small, innovative startups can play a greater role in a new telecoms ecosystem, we get the views of an industry executive with network operator and R&D experience plus insight from two senior executives at telecoms technology startups.
The two panel discussions accompany the publication of a new paper, titled Accelerating Innovation in the Telecommunications Arena, which is available to download from TelecomTV. For more details, see this article.
Featuring:
- Don Clarke, Principal Consultant, Telecom Foresight Consulting
- Mark Cummings, CTO, Orchestral Networks
- Andrew Coward, CEO, Lumina Networks
Filmed with TelecomTV’s Smart Studio service, July 2020
Email Newsletters
Stay up to date with the latest industry developments: sign up to receive TelecomTV's top news and videos plus exclusive subscriber-only content direct to your inbox – including our daily news briefing and weekly wrap.