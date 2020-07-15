Innovation in the Telecoms Ecosystem Part 1

In an industry dominated by a relatively small number of large and medium-sized technology developers, the odds are stacked against the smaller more focused vendors that often bring innovation to the telecoms sector.

So what can be done to rectify this situation? A new paper, titled Accelerating Innovation in the Telecommunications Arena, which is available to download from TelecomTV, offers some ideas.

In this panel discussion, the first of two, we talk to three of the paper's co-authors to find out why the industry needs to adapt, why now, what can be done, and how two of the world's largest network operators are keen to help develop a new ecosystem that can enhance the opportunities of a broader range of technology innovators.

Featuring:

Caroline Chappell, Research Director, Analysys Mason

Diego R. Lopez, Senior Technology Expert, Telefónica

Klaus Martiny, Senior Programme Manager, Deutsche Telekom

Filmed with TelecomTV’s Smart Studio service, July 2020