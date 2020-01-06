Cloud native is a must do as CSPs transition into DSPs
Michael Sherman, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, BT Group
Cloud native is a must do as CSPs transition into Digital Service Providers, says Michael Sherman. “If you were building a telecom company from scratch today, you would not built it with on-premise, legacy-based systems like we’ve constructed,” he added, “today we have to change.” On a different note, Sherman thinks the industry is not doing enough to monetise connectivity as the industry gives more and more data at a lower price.
Filmed at: Great Telco Debate, London, December 2019
