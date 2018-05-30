Connectivity worth just 5 per cent of total IoT revenues by 2025

Operators must look beyond connectivity to increase their share of the vast IoT revenue opportunity, says the GSMA cellular operators group. It’s hardly a surprising admission, given the rapid evolution of IoT. We are now in a situation where mass market IoT really means huge numbers of small clusters comprising multiple dumb sensors (short-range connectivity only, which means they are cheap – and that’s the key to IoT) and a single controller with the necessary smarts and intelligence to connect to wide area networks (usually by WiFi, occasionally by cellular). You could call it the IoT Edge.

This reality is not something the mobile operators want to hear, of course, and hence the focus of the GSMA’s report is very much on the industrial Internet segment. Or at least, we assume it is, based on the accompanying press release, as the actual research is for paid GSMA Intelligence subscribers only.

A $1.1 trillion market with 25.2 billion connections by 2025 – sounds like fair game for the telcos. But the caveat is that connectivity revenue will only account for 5 per cent of the total IoT revenue opportunity by that date. Hence the message that operators need to expand their capabilities beyond connectivity.

“The IoT revenue opportunity is shifting away from simply connecting devices to addressing specific sectors with tailored solutions,” said Sylwia Kechiche, Principal Analyst, IoT, GSMA Intelligence, “and successful ecosystem players will need to adapt their business models in line with these market trends.”

Platforms, applications and services segment will account for 68 per cent of the total revenue opportunity by 2025, with IoT professional services accounting for 27 per cent share. The remaining 5 per cent is connectivity. 13.8 billion connections will be in the industrial and vertical industry segments, with 11.4 billion in the smart home market.

Here’s our takeaway: mobile operators are not going to succeed in the home, other than by perhaps incorporating home controllers into network access points (currently dominated by the fixed operators) and creating new edge computing models. It’s the industrial IoT space that holds the most potential for them, but that’s assuming these industries are happy to engage with telcos to provide and manage their onsite IoT activities – that’s a huge assumption, as many will simply be looking at telcos to provide a rock-bottom connectivity package. And where’s the value in that?

Original Press Release: