BT brings it all back home by insourcing the outsourcing
- BT creates 1,000 permanent new jobs as outsourced call centre strategy abandoned
- Roles will be part of telco's Consumer division
- Part of BT's pledge to bring all customer call centres back to the UK by 2020
- Wants to provide the best and most personal support for customers. Not before time
Put out the flags and let joy be unconfined (she's been in that cupboard on the sixth floor for quite long enough). The incumbent UK telco, BT, for many years past a rust-pitted, weather-beaten beacon of the cost-cutting outsourcing of call centres as cheaply as possible to parts as far away as possible from England, home and beauty, is creating 1,000 jobs in call centres across Britain.
What's more the vacancies aren't part of the discredited "gig economy" that has so demeaned and debased the UK's working landscape in recent years but proper, permanent jobs that come with proper salaries, paid holidays, pension rights and all that stuff.
Back in 2003 BT outsourced its call-centre operations (which involved 50,000 jobs) to Bangladesh, India and the Phillippines. It was a recipe for disaster. BT's customer relations weren't up to much before the change but afterwards things quickly went from bad to worse and consumer complaints rocketed.
BT suffered massive damage to its already battered reputation but it still took a long time, far too long, for the telco to acknowledge that subscriber concerns about miserable and ineffective customer service on the part of outsourced call centres were well-founded.
However, by September 2015, (just as the venerable and influential consumer organisation "Which" published results of a survey confirming empirically that call centres outsourced overseas were the country's biggest consumer bugbear) the copper giant unbent so far as to announce that it was “listening to its customers” and promised that than 80 per cent of calls would be answered in UK call centres by 2016. BT also said said that the programme to bring call centres back to the UK would continue "in years to come".
And now one of those years has come (this one, in fact) and BT is continuing to fulfil its pledge of bringing all customer call centres back in house by 2020. The telco says it's goal is "to provide the best and most personal support for customers." Yes, well, the jury's still out on that. Time will tell.
The 1,000 new "customer advisor roles" will be across BT’s Consumer division in the UK and Ireland to fulfil its promise to provide the best and most personal support for customers. BT created 1,100 similar posts last year. The new jobs will be in BT call centres ranging from Aberdeen to Warrington by way of 17 other towns and cities including Accrington, Glasgow, Lincoln, South Shields and Truro,
Commenting on the new jobs, the CEO of BT's Consumer business, Mark Allera, said: “We’re continuing to invest across the UK to give our customers the best connections, service, and experiences. These new roles will provide better job security, and will mean our people can focus on putting our customers first and offer the best help and support, whether on the phone or online.”
One wonders how much better things might have been had they left the call centres in the UK in the first place.
The roles that BT is creating by location are:
|Minimum number of permanent roles created per BT call centre
|Aberdeen
|20
|Accrington
|45
|Blackburn
|80
|Canterbury
|120
|Doncaster
|65
|Dundee
|122
|Enniskillen
|40
|Glasgow
|50
|Lancaster
|20
|Leicester
|50
|Lincoln
|40
|Liverpool
|5
|Middlesbrough
|50
|Newcastle
|70
|Sandwell
|100
|South Shields
|80
|Stoke
|30
|Truro
|40
|Warrington
|20
