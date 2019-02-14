Telstra stuck between a rock and hard place on fixed broadband

The cost associated with connecting customers to Australia's National Broadband Network is taking its toll on Telstra's fixed broadband operations and frankly there's not a lot CEO Andrew Penn can do about it.

Telstra – and its rivals – are left with around A$20 to spend on each fixed broadband customer once the cost of NBN connection is taken into account and as a result the prospect of making any margin in the broadband business is diminishing, Penn claimed on Thursday, as he presented Telstra's latest set of half-yearly financials that showed declines in both revenue and profit, attributable in no small part to NBN migration.

The Australian incumbent's net profit for the first half of the current financial year fell by 27.4% on the year-ago period to A$1.2 billion, while EBITDA slid by 16.4% to A$4.3 billion and revenues were down by 4.1% to A$13.8 billion. Fixed revenues fell by 9.3% to A$2.68 billion due to NBN migration, competition and ongoing legacy decline.

"On the fixed side, margins look as though they're going to zero," Penn said, due to the wholesale prices Telstra is having to pay to connect customers to the NBN. "That's not sustainable," he said. "An industry which is not making any money at all from fixed broadband customers is not a good thing."

Telstra's average bundle ARPUs on fixed broadband at present are around A$75, Penn said. Meanwhile, NBN's target ARPU is A$51, which, while clearly not being the same as price, is a decent metric to work from, he said. "That basically means that there's about 20 bucks or a little over...for any fixed operator to cover off the cost of sales, the stores, the cost of service, quite often modems and those sorts of things as well, and putting all the arrangements in, and that's why essentially all the margins are under this sort of intense pressure."

NBN reduced its target ARPU to A$51 by 2022 in August, having previously aimed for A$52 by the same date. It is worth noting that it reported ARPUs of A$44, up from A$43 the previous year, in its most recent annual report. It believes the rise will come from an increase in willingness to pay on the part of end users, as well as growth in take-up of higher-speed plans, data consumption, and penetration in the SME segment.