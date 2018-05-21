New EU report details "misleading practices" in the sale of telecoms services online

Serendipity and synchronicity strike again. Yesterday TelecomTV led with empiric confirmation from the Consumer Association of what everybody in the UK knows anecdotally - that the average British broadband subscriber gets poor deal and half or less of the Internet access speeds they pay for.

The blame for this unacceptable state of affairs lies not only with rapacious service providers whose hyperbolic advertising raises the art of gilding the lily to its apogee, but also with laggard regulators whose laid-back approach to their responsibilities make the good old Iberian concept of "mañana" sound like Winston Churchill's wartime demand for "Action This Day".

However, something seems to be stirring in the kennels of the various European telecoms watchdogs. Maybe it will turn out to be little more than the rising of the sap and a consequent attack of Spring fever that will run its course in a short while and subside to allow the regulators to resume their accustomed somnolent demeanour but at this very moment they seem to be fired-up enough to investigate the online advertising and bundled service offerings of telcos and ISPs.

The sudden burst of unaccustomed energy is the result of the recent publication by the European Commission (EC) of the results of an investigation of structure and workings of 207 telco and ISP websites focused on domestic subscribers. The report claims that up to 80 per cent of those online sites that are selling fixed, mobile, broadband and streaming services to ordinary consumers may be in breach of both individual national Member State and over-arching EU regulations.

The EC's press release, "Buying telecom services online: Commission and consumer protection authorities reveal misleading practices", says that the investigative "screening" of the 207 websites reveals that 163 of them are "likely" to be in breach of European and Member State consumer laws. The most common issue the investigation identifies are the advertisement of allegedly "free" or "discounted" packages that are in fact no more than part and parcel of an extant bundled offer, but it also highlights the absence of meaningful dispute resolution mechanisms and the fact that the websites can (and will) unilaterally change the terms of the contract with the subscriber without providing either information on or justification for their actions.

Europe's Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality, Věra Jourová, commented, "Consumers use their mobile phone or Internet subscriptions every day and should be able to trust these services. This screening confirms, however, that a number of websites selling such services are misleading consumers by advertising fake discounts or not providing the full information necessary to make an informed choice. I expect the false and misleading information to be corrected as soon as possible to ensure the sector fully respects EU consumer rules." She does not define whatever "as soon as possible" might mean but the findings against the 163 companies have been handed over to national regulators for further investigation and enforcement action.