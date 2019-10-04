Freenet insists on splendid isolation for Sunrise

Sunrise has overhauled the terms of the rights issue it proposes to use to finance its takeover of UPC Switzerland, including reducing the overall value by a substantial sum, but major shareholder Freenet is still not happy, insisting that Sunrise would be better off as a standalone entity.

Freenet's objection to the terms of the acquisition, announced earlier this year, is understandable to a certain point; 6.3 billion Swiss francs (or US$6.3 billion, if you prefer) seemed an inflated sum to pay for UPC back in February and it still feels a bit steep today. But the German firm opposes the deal on strategic as well as financial grounds, and that is a decidedly odd stance to adopt.

"Freenet regards the strategic rationale of the transaction as fundamentally flawed," the company said on Tuesday, after Sunrise published details of its revised rights issue plan. "Freenet is highly convinced that Sunrise is excellently positioned on a standalone basis, with massive share price upside on the back of its impeccable strategic positioning in one of the most attractive telecom markets – with all of these upsides being achievable without the discount of meaningful integration risks attached to the transaction," it pouted.

In today's market, no telco is an island, to paraphrase a certain English cleric. UPC will being Sunrise an established fixed broadband and TV business that it would struggle to build up through organic growth alone. And while fixed-mobile convergence has yet to fully take Europe by storm, there can be little argument that the industry is heading in that direction rather than the other.

Sure, every M&A deal brings a certain amount of upheaval to the companies merging; telecoms industry history is littered with the remains of operators that thought a merger would be key to their future, only to come unstuck when it came to the actual integration of two businesses, networks, cultures and so on. But in an industry where scale really does matter, sticking to a 'we can do this all by ourselves' mantra is short-sighted at best.