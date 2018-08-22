Open Broadband project releases first code to the industry

The Broadband Forum is pushing ahead with its Open Broadband project, with the release of the first code and supporting documentationfor Broadband Access Abstraction (OB-BAA) to enable standardized, automated and accelerated deployment of new cloud-based access infrastructure and services.

The idea is to provide an alternative approach to the total replacement strategy faced by telcos as they look to upgrade their networks. The Open Broadband approach seeks to offer co-existence, seamless migration and the agility to adapt to a wide variety of software-defined access models.

The Forum the OB-BAA can be used today as an integrated layer in its CloudCO project, and that it also complements other industry initiatives and work being done by related industry groups, such as ONF. The OB-BAA specifies northbound interfaces, core components and southbound interfaces for functions associated with access devices that have been virtualized. In so doing, it removes the need for complex deployment planning by decoupling the device and software implementation decisions from business and market ones.

The project already has the backing of BT, China Telecom, CenturyLink and Telecom Italia, as well as numerous vendors that include Broadcom and Nokia – although the support of Huawei and ZTE may irritate government security bodiesin certain countries.

Key Quotes:

“OB-BAA enables operators to optimize their decision-making process for introducing new infrastructure based on user demand and acceptance instead of being forced into a total replacement strategy,” said Robin Mersh, Broadband Forum CEO. “By reducing planning, risks and execution time, investment in new systems and services can be incremental.”

“The first release of OB-BAA delivers an open reference implementation based on standards-compliant interfaces, that operators and vendors worldwide can use to develop and deploy interoperable cloud-based access networks more easily and quickly,” said Tim Carey, Lead Technology Strategist at Nokia and Chair of the Broadband Forum’s BAA project.

Original Press Release:

Broadband Forum automates, accelerates cloud-based access deployment