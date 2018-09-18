AirGig gets closer playing to its first gig outside the family garage - and for paying customers

Back in 2016, AT&T researchers announced that they had made significant advances in a transformative technology that could deliver low-cost, multi-gigabit wireless Internet access speeds using power lines. AT&T claims that, by using an existing tried and tested infrastructure that reaches into 99.9 per cent of US homes and businesses. Project AirGig will provide a dramatically expanded wireless footprint whilst reducing hardware and deployment costs, and, as an additional bonus, also enable utility companies to detect power line faults and other issues very quickly and with fewer truck rolls.

In fact, the role that US water, gas and electricity utilities have been playing in expanding the footprint of broadband Internet into the farthest reaches of underserved regions such as many parts of remote rural America has been increasing markedly in recent years but Project AirGig, if successful, will be in a different league.

Hopes are that AirGig will deliver last-mile wireless connectivity to any home or handheld wireless device without the need to deploy expensive new fibre-to-the-home and will permit multi-gigabit connections without having to build new cell towers or bury of new underground cable.

With Project AirGig, AT&T has been experimenting with multiple ways to send a modulated radio signal alongside, but not over, medium-voltage power lines. To enable this breakthrough AT&T has invented low-cost plastic Radio Distributed Antenna Systems (RDAS) antennas that can deliver fixed-broadband and mobile broadband services.

Thus, the devices along the power line can be used for both "4G" LTE and 5G multi-gigabit mobile and fixed deployments. The plan is to distribute the new antennas alongside existing power lines to provide a reliable and efficient signal and to chain the antennas sequentially on the utility poles carrying electricity supply wires. What's more mmWave surface wave launchers actually power themselves by using inductive power devices that don't need a power connection thus creating a high-speed signal that travels on or near the power line rather than through it.

Andre Fuetsch, the President of AT&T Labs and the company's CTO said, "We actually have variants of this technology but essentially it rides outside of the wire although in some modes it rides along the wire - picture it like a donut - and another variance is several inches or even a foot or two above the wire. We see this as a new, very economical way to avoid having to physically string fiber and other infrastructure to serve, typically, rural locations or under-served locations. This is a far more effective way to do it."

He added, "We've applied for more than 500 patents for AirGig and conducted field trials both in and outside the United States. And today, we’re confident that we're on the cusp of a technology that could potentially help to solve the digital divide in this country."