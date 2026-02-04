Hyundai accelerates Middle East connectivity with Vodafone IoT partnership

Hyundai Motor Group has picked Vodafone to provide in-vehicle connectivity for its range of cars sold in five countries across the Middle East.

Vodafone IoT’s Global SIM+ solution will give drivers of Hyundai group vehicles – which include Hyundai, Kia and Genesis – seamless in-car connections and in-car features, including remote vehicle control, real-time status monitoring and enhanced convenience services.

The agreement spans five Middle Eastern countries: Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with discussions taking place about expanding the agreement to further Middle Eastern and African countries.

Hyunwoo Go, head of the connectivity business team at Hyundai Motor Group, said: “The launch of connected car services in the Middle East, aligned with the software-defined vehicle strategy of Hyundai Motor Group, represents a meaningful step toward delivering intelligent, personalised mobility experiences – empowering our customers with seamless connectivity and regionally tailored digital services that will redefine how they interact with their vehicles.

“Thanks to Vodafone IoT’s leading managed connectivity platform, we are not just connecting cars; we are connecting people to a world of new possibilities, making their lives easier, safer and more enjoyable by combining our leadership in automotive innovation with Vodafone’s expertise in IoT,” he added.

Vodafone’s Global SIM+ solution allows a global IoT SIM to operate like a local SIM, giving it network credentials, data routing, compliance with national laws and seamless cross-border connectivity. Hyundai will be able to leverage Vodafone’s partnership with local providers in the Middle East, such as e& in the UAE.

Vodafone manages more than 200 million internet of things (IoT) connections worldwide. In 2024, it struck a deal with e& to supply automotive IoT connectivity in the UAE.

Erik Brenneis, CEO of Vodafone IoT, said: “As manufacturers look to deploy connected vehicles in diverse geographies, it is vitally important that they are provided with connectivity that’s reliable, secure and compliant with national regulations.

“We are proud to partner with Hyundai Motor Group to deliver innovative in‑car connectivity powered by our Global SIM+, which provides local credentials and a seamless cross‑border service. It turns vehicles into secure connected platforms – keeping drivers and passengers safe, informed and connected. Together, we will extend these capabilities to more countries and more cars, shaping the future of connected mobility,” added Brenneis.

- James Pearce, Contributing Editor, TelecomTV