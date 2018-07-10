Audi signs up Huawei to leverage its way into the China connected car market

Huawei continues to extend its reach into every possible cellular use case sector, with the signing of an MoU with German car manufacturer Audi to develop intelligent connected vehicles. The agreement forms part of a broad partnership between the companies, and was apparently initiated at the highest political level (now that 5G is a bona fide negotiable political asset) by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Audi became the first overseas automobile manufacturer to participate in the initial deployment of what they are calling LTE-V on public roads in the city of Wuxi in eastern China in 2017. Drivers were provided with real-time traffic information via connections to traffic light systems and video monitoring at intersections.

The concept behind LTE-V has been around for a number of years – certainly LG was proposing it back in 2014 – and the acronym is shorthand (much favoured by the Chinese) for 3GPP vehicle-based specifications, namely V2V and V2X as well as direct sidelink communications. The IEEE has also been using the LTE-V term, as recently as 2016, as a TD-LTE V2X solution for future vehicular networks.

If you want a crash course (no pun intended) in future connected vehicle scenarios, we can recommend this white paper from the 5G PPP automotive project. Audi is not one of the car companies, but Huawei is amongst the vendor contributors (the telco partners are Orange, Vodafone and Docomo). However, Audi and Huawei were amongst the founders of the 5GAA cross industry organization and have held several joint demos and trials in various countries including Germany, Spain and China. Its latest white paper on the LTE-V2X vision can be read here.

“We are entering a new era of intelligent vehicles that will see the emergence of new technological synergies between information and communications technology and the automotive industries,” said Veni Shone, President of LTE Solution, Huawei.

“Our aim is to improve safety and optimize traffic flows in order to create intelligent cities,” said Saad Metz, EVP of Audi China. “The concepts will be concentrated initially on the Chinese market.”

