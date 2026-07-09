US telcos unite around Aduna anti-fraud breakthrough

The heightened noise around network API development in recent years has often been accompanied with calls for greater industry collaboration, especially among network operators, so that meaningful nationwide new services could be developed and launched. Now, such a collaboration has paid off with the launch of a new Number Verification solution from network API specialist Aduna that has the chance to truly impact digital fraud in the US by offering a network-based alternative to SMS one-time passcodes (OTPs) and which has been developed in partnership with the market’s three main telcos – AT&T, T-Mobile US and Verizon.

And such a development can’t come soon enough: US consumers reported a record $15.9bn in fraud losses in 2025, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

According to Aduna, a joint venture between Ericsson and 12 telcos (including the three main US operators), its Number Verification solution “confirms that users are who they say they are through strong possession-based authentication – confirming the authenticity of a mobile number with the carrier and its association with the SIM and device being used. This is done in real time, and without the friction and risk of SMS OTPs.”

Importantly, it overcomes the challenges associated with previous network-based verification systems, which “often struggled when users were on Wi-Fi or using specific devices,” noted Aduna. “The latest breakthrough addresses these technical barriers, enabling the technology to work seamlessly across all major operating systems and network types,” a move that will “provide a consistent, secure login experience for virtually every smartphone user” in the US.

That’s important because it means companies, organisations or any app developer wanting to use such a verification system knows they are using a truly national solution, and not one that will only work for end users connected to a particular service provider, network type or using a certain type of device.

You can read more about the solution in this Aduna announcement.

Shamik Basu, VP of strategic connectivity at Verizon Business, stated: “With sophisticated new forms of fraud on the rise, consumers need the latest in secure, network-driven identity verification to help keep them protected. Through this collaboration with Aduna, we’re leveraging our network to help replace friction with seamlessness, enabling a real-time authentication experience that helps protect our users and streamlines the digital journey for businesses and consumers alike. This is a critical step in building a resilient digital ecosystem where security and user experience go hand in hand.”

Lani Ingram, VP of AT&T connected solutions at AT&T Business, noted: “At AT&T, we’re focused on advancing the network as a platform for innovation. Aduna’s Number Verification marks an important step in how businesses and developers securely interact with the network. Through standardised network APIs, we’re enabling real-time authentication that moves beyond legacy methods like SMS codes.”

Dirk Mosa, senior VP of spectrum, wholesale and roaming at T-Mobile US, stated: “With Number Verification, developers and businesses gain direct access to the same carrier-level trust that powers our own products. T-Mobile’s network is the enabler – delivering real time, possession-based authentication that eliminates the vulnerabilities of SMS codes at scale.”

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV