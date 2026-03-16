Telia, Brookfield plot sovereign AI push

Telia has struck a long-term strategic partnership with digital infrastructure investor Brookfield that will see the Nordic telco operate and deliver sovereign AI services on top of Brookfield’s AI infrastructure in Sweden with the aim of “strengthening Sweden’s and Europe’s digital sovereignty while driving safe and secure AI adoption in both the private and public sectors.”

In a move that enhanced its partnership with the Swedish government and the country’s public authorities, Brookfield announced its plan in June 2025 to invest up to 95bn Swedish krona ($10bn) in datacentre facilities in Sweden, with its plan centred on the development of a major AI datacentre with a capacity of up to 750 MW (megawatts) located in Strängnäs “to support the country’s national AI strategy”.

Now Brookfield has landed Telia as a major partner in a move that builds on the telco’s “unique capabilities and long-standing role as a trusted provider of mission-critical communications services to a wide range of organisations and sectors,” noted Telia, which will connect Brookfield’s planned AI facilities to its nationwide fibre network and deliver core components of the facilities’ digital infrastructure.

Brookfield’s planned AI factories are “dependent on timely access to power and could be in one or more locations across Sweden,” according to the partners.

The sovereign AI services will be developed and delivered by Telia’s systems integration (SI) division, Telia Cygate, which recently established a dedicated unit for sovereign AI. “This setup will give Telia full operational oversight, from physical access to data management, ensuring that Al cloud services are delivered under Swedish jurisdiction and according to local laws on data sovereignty. Telia will have the exclusive right to market and sell the project’s AI cloud services to enterprise and public sector customers in Sweden,” the telco added.

Anders Olsson, head of Telia Sweden, stated: “Our partnership will enable us to deliver secure end-to-end AI services, while strengthening national and European AI capabilities and digital sovereignty. From healthcare, government and research institutions to banking and energy, key organisations will be able to deploy AI in their most critical processes, where it can generate most value, while safeguarding sensitive data.”

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV