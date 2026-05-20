TelecomTV launches telco-backed ANTA community

WINDSOR, UK – DSP Leaders World Forum 2026 – TelecomTV has unveiled the AI-Native Telco Accelerator (ANTA) community, an industry-backed initiative designed to help communications and digital service providers (CSPs/DSPs) move from AI experimentation to real-world, scalable network deployment.

The initiative launches with the support of five founding telco partners that are on the steering board – Axiata, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, NTT Docomo and Rakuten Mobile – as well as two founding technology partners – Wind River and Totogi – and Wavelo as a member of the community.

The ANTA mission is to help accelerate the future of AI-native telcos by uniting operators, technology vendors and innovators around one strategic foundation for action. It also enables telcos to position themselves against their regional peers through ANTA’s industry index.

The core outputs of the ANTA community comprise industry research (including the index), industry insights and intelligence, the ANTA Academy (a learning hub, including use cases, webinars and other educational resources) and events, including the AI-Native Telco Forum, which this year will be held on 8-9 September at the Hotel Kö59 in Düsseldorf.

The initiative was launched during a special session, ‘Accelerating the AI-native telco’, at DSP Leaders World Forum – to hear more about it and to hear from some of the founders, check out the on-demand video of the session, which will become available on TelecomTV in the coming days.

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV