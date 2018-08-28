With 5G in the bag is China now leading on AI?

The reality is that Huawei, ZTE and the Chinese CSPs have already pushed China into a commanding 5G lead. According to Deloitte, China is massively outspending the US on 5G (and potential 5G) infrastructure, with more than ten times as many sites primed to support 5G than in the US.

During just three months in 2017, says Deloitte, China’s CSPs and cellular tower companies added more sites than the US had over the past three years.

And this is no last minute sprint on China’s part. Since 2015 it’s outspent the US by $24 billion, building 350,000 towers against the US total of 30,000 over the same period.

Deloitte reckons that, all things considered, it may also be around 35 per cent cheaper to install 5G kit in China than it is in the US.

That part of the high tech battle has already been lost from the US ‘Race to 5G’ perspective, though the US could certainly set China back a year or two if it was to cut off the Intel/Qualcomm chip supply. However, such a move would badly hurt Intel and Qualcomm and would ensure that China would not only double down on its 2025 objective but would feel no qualms about plundering appropriate US intellectual property to get there.

But the big prize in IT now, most reports seem to agree, is AI. And there things look pretty good for China too.