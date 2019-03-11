When AI is discussed, what are we talking about?

First the big numbers. The full spend on AI Systems is set to grow by 44 per cent to $35.8 billion in 2019 and will double to $79.2 billion in 2022.

The biggest spending sector will be retail industry, claims IDC, where the technology will be set to work at a cost of $5.9 billion, on solutions such as automated customer service agents and expert shopping advisors & product recommendations.

Banking will be the second largest industry, it claims, with $5.6 billion going toward AI-enabled solutions, including automated threat intelligence & prevention systems and fraud analysis & investigation systems.

Then we have discrete manufacturing, healthcare providers, and process manufacturing.

When it comes to the fastest growth in AI systems spending over the 2018-2022 forecast period, government spending on AI is running at around (44.3% CAGR), while personal and consumer services (43.3% CAGR), are growing well, as is education (42.9% CAGR).

"Significant worldwide artificial intelligence systems spend can now be seen within every industry as AI initiatives continue to optimize operations, transform the customer experience, and create new products and services", said Marianne Daquila, research manager, Customer Insights & Analysis at IDC. "This is evidenced by use cases, such as intelligent process automation, expert shopping advisors & product recommendations, and pharmaceutical research and discovery exceeding the average five-year compound annual growth of 38%. The continued advancement of AI-related technologies will drive double-digit year-over-year spend into the next decade."