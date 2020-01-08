US govt keen to let the AI genie out of the bottle

Artificial intelligence as a term has been bandied about for decades, but when it comes to real-world, commercial deployments, it is still a nascent technology.

Which perhaps explains why the US White House published a draft memo at CES this week advocating for a light-touch approach to regulating AI so as to encourage, not stifle, innovation. It follows an Executive Order published in February 2019 that aims to put America at the forefront of AI development.

The memo proposes 10 guiding principles for federal agencies to follow when dealing with AI. They are fluffy enough that, in a country like the US, lawyers and judges could end up having the final word on what is and is not allowed. It will be a boon for them, but could have unforeseen and unwelcome consequences for consumers.

"Federal agencies must avoid regulatory or non-regulatory actions that needlessly hamper AI innovation and growth," the White House said, in the draft memo (PDF). "Agencies must avoid a precautionary approach that holds AI systems to such an impossibly high standard that society cannot enjoy their benefits. Where AI entails risk, agencies should consider the potential benefits and costs of employing AI, when compared to the systems AI has been designed to complement or replace."

The White House said advancements in AI should not come at the expense of "American technology, economic and national security, privacy, civil liberties, and other American values, including the principles of freedom, human rights, the rule of law, and respect for intellectual property."