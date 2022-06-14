Will booming Indian comms sector face an international capacity crunch?

Last month, new figures from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) showed that India will, for the second year in succession, be the world’s fastest-growing major economy and will expand in 2022 by 8.8%. To put things in perspective, the IMF pegs the growth of the Chinese economy this year at no more than 4.4%. However, economists both inside and outside the sub-continent are warning that with oil and other fuel prices rising daily, massive inflation in the cost of foodstuffs and fertilisers, and the global uncertainties and knock-on effects caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, India’s projected post-pandemic growth could be affected. It is, in fact, already uneven as some sectors thrive while others struggle.

Two sectors doing extremely well are IT and telecoms. Statistics compiled by the Indian government show that such is the demand for skilled personnel, individuals can command salary increases in the order of 25% to 30% (and even more) simply by moving (or threatening to move) to rival companies. Indeed, some of the biggest high-tech organisations in India are contending with highly qualified staff-churn rates in excess of 20%.

Thus the IT and telecoms sectors are in a state of flux, even as India’s demand for bandwidth goes through the roof. A new forecast from the ever-reliable telecoms market research and consulting house, TeleGeography, shows that India’s used international bandwidth is set to grow by 10% between 2021 and 2028. The report adds that if new international data transport cables are not deployed, available capacity will be exhausted well before the end of the decade.

However, as national problems go, this is not a bad one to have. Alan Mauldin, research director at TeleGeography, commented: “Our research demonstrates a clear growth in international bandwidth connected to India. But what’s remarkable is that we don’t see sufficient capacity available to match it.” However, he added, “This will change very soon. We expect to see multiple new submarine cables serving the Indian market by 2025.”

TeleGeography’s latest price watch research, which tracks notable pricing changes by region, analyses the impact such growth will have on connectivity pricing in the region, and prices for international wavelength capacity from India to both Europe and Southeast Asia are currently more expensive than other major global routes.

These higher prices are a by-product of “concentrated cable ownership, control of cable landing stations, and fibre backhaul”. The report adds this state of affairs will continue unless, one the one hand, new cables are deployed and put into service and, on the other hand, there are significant changes to, and improvements in, the regulatory environment.