What’s up with… KPN, Dish and Netcracker, Orange, BT

The latest fibre broadband co-investment deal, another vendor selection for Dish and an ethical stance at Orange take pole position in today’s race for the news finishing line.

KPN is forming a joint venture with pension fund ABP to pump more than €1 billion into a broader fibre broadband network rollout across the Netherlands that reaches more rural areas, including almost 1,000 villages. According to the operator, the investment will take KPN’s fibre access network within reach of an additional 700,000 households and 200,000 businesses during the next five years, in addition to the 2.5 million lines already planned by the telco. For further details, see this announcement (in Dutch).

Netcracker has snagged a key role at Dish Network, which is building a US nationwide Open RAN-based 5G network. The telecom software specialist is supplying a range of business support tools (customer order management, customer contract management, billing management, resource management, service management and orchestration) that will automate the interactions between Dish and its transport network services partners. For further details, see this announcement.

Orange has taken an important step in terms of its corporate and customer responsibility by setting up a Data and AI Ethics Council, an “advisory and independent body” that will “support the company’s implementation of ethical principles governing the use of data and Artificial Intelligence technologies.” Find out more in this press release.

BT is looking for a new Regulatory Affairs Director after Cathryn Ross announced she is leaving to “take on a new role outside the Group.” Ross led BT’s engagement on Ofcom’s Wholesale Fixed Telecoms Market Review, which came to a head last week with a favourable outcome for the national operator. For further details, see this BT announcement.

Well, it's happened! The first deathless tweet sent by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey -- "Just setting up my twttr" -- has been sold at auction for U$2.9 million. It's right up alongside the Gettysburg Address as meaningful and poetic prose, so not a bad price for something that doesn't exist in physical form, only as a file in cyberspace. It was sold in the form of an NFT (non-fungible token) to Sina Estavi, the Malaysia-based CEO of blockchain company Bridge Oracle. Apparently the company solves a problem because "due to the nature of blockchain systems, they are not able to access real world data." However "Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected." So there you have it. Wonder if it hurts or if there are side effects? Mr Estavi also gets a certificate of authenticity and ownership, verified and personally (digitally) signed by Dorsey himself. Also bundled into the deal is the tweet's metadata. The purchase, which was made in the "Ether" crypto-currency resides somewhere on the Ethereum blockchain, which keeps track and records of who owns the data file at any particular time. Comparing the purchase to "buying a Mona Lisa painting" ("There can be be only one, Highlander!" - but there are trillions of tweets), Sina Estavi tweeted, (of course he did), "This isn't just a tweet! I think years later people will realise its true value." Don't worry Sina, most of the world's population have already realised precisely what its value is... Meanwhile, hoisting himself aboard the NFT juggernaut, Basil Fawlty himself, using the nom de plume of "John Cleese", is auctioning a "picture" of New York's Brooklyn Bridge "drawn" on an iPad Pro for US$69,346,250.50. And he won't take a cent less. So far the bidding has hit the dizzy heights of $36,000, which as Mr. Cleese says, is prima facie evidence that "the world has gone terminally insane." It has, I know -- just ask my giraffe.