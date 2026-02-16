What’s up with… Colt & AWS, KDDI & Oracle, Godzilla

In today’s industry news roundup: Colt will hook enterprises up to the hyperscaler’s sovereign cloud in Europe; Oracle’s BSS and cloud clout win over Japanese operator; MWC26 is going to see attendees transformed into a building-crushing monster; and much more!

Colt Technology Services (Colt) has been selected as one of the first AWS European Sovereign Cloud connectivity partners, “delivering secure, high-performance Dedicated Cloud Access (DCA) connectivity to the AWS European Sovereign Cloud,” the operator has announced. Colt’s Dedicated Cloud Access solutions are to provide enterprises with a direct, private connection to the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, which came online in January. Sovereign services are becoming a big deal to business and governments around the world, with Colt noting that one study from June 2025 found that 84% of European companies surveyed view data sovereignty as a strategic priority, with 70% saying its importance has increased significantly in the past one to two years – as regulatory requirements such as GDPR and the EU Data Act have tightened.

That news was announced just a few days after Colt announced “new high-bandwidth network routes connecting the East Coast of the US to Europe, supercharging capacity for customers as AI traffic surges across the world’s busiest data pathway.” The expansion, which includes a new transatlantic subsea route and fibre network builds, “comes as demand for capacity is at an all-time high, with AI, cloud and streaming requiring data-heavy workloads, and with transatlantic subsea cables carrying 55% more data than transpacific routes,” noted Colt.

Japan’s second biggest operator, KDDI, has selected Oracle to replace its legacy billing system with a cloud-based charging and rating platform, the vendor has announced. KDDI already works with Oracle, with the two having previously collaborated to modernize payments for its au PAY service and its customer loyalty scheme, in an agreement first announced in 2023, but this latest expansion sees Oracle working with development and implementation partner Fujitsu to migrate KDDI’s billing system to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). This is a notable win for Oracle, which says its solution offers AI-read infrastructure that can provide personalised, insight-driven experiences to KDDI’s customers as it looks to grow, streamline, and manage revenue flow across various business models.

MWC26 is going to witness what TelecomTV believes is a first for the giant show – a ‘Godzilla experience area’. This will come courtesy of Fujitsu and its networking subsidiary 1Finity, which will enable visitors to their booth on the show floor in Barcelona to become “one of Japan’s most iconic monsters and Fujitsu” thanks to the power of Fujitsu’s real-time, high-precision skeletal recognition AI and AI-RAN technology. See this announcement for more.

A new research report from the UK’s University of Surrey has highlighted how upgrades to 5G networks could help cut indirect carbon emissions across the UK by around 25 million tonnes of CO2. The study challenges the idea that 5G will inevitably increase energy demands in the UK by looking at 10 emerging technologies – six across base station operations and four end-device focussed – to determine how mobile technology can be more energy efficient. As well as examining the role of AI-driven multi-level sleep modes and improved control-channeling signalling on devices, the study also highlighted developments such as reconfigurable intelligent surfaces, which can redirect radio waves using little power, and “cluster-zooming” in cell-free MIMO networks, that allow antennas to adapt coverage size.

– The staff, TelecomTV