What’s up with… Ciena, Telecom Italia, Starlink in India

In today’s industry news roundup: Ciena’s on a roll; Telecom Italia’s new largest shareholder is Italy’s state-owned postal service; Elon Musk’s Starlink is prepping for its satellite broadband launch in India; and more!

As we reported on Thursday, Ciena is benefitting from the rising investments needed in network capacity as cloud, video and, in particular, AI-related data volumes increase, as it reported a 29.4% year-on-year increase in revenues to $1.22bn for its fiscal third quarter that ended on 2 August. In the company’s earnings presentation, the optical, routing and automation software technology vendor noted that in addition to that stellar growth continuing into its fiscal fourth quarter, it is also set to extend into its fiscal year 2026, which runs (roughly) November 2025 to the end of October 2026. The company expects full year revenues for fiscal 2026 to be 17% higher than in fiscal 2025 (which ends in late October), way higher than the 10% growth that financial analysts had been expecting. That growth is being driven by increasing investments from the hyperscalers, big tech giants/datacentre operators, such as Meta, and major US telcos, such as Verizon, AT&T and Lumen Technologies. Fiscal 2025 full year revenues are set to come in at around $4.7bn, so that puts Ciena’s expectation for its fiscal 2026 sales at $5.5bn. No wonder the vendor’s share price jumped by an incredible 23.3% on Thursday to end the day at $116.92.

Italy’s state-owned postal service Poste Italiane has been given unconditional approval by the country’s antitrust authority, the AGCM (Autorità Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato), to acquire a 15% stake in national telco Telecom Italia (TIM) from French media giant Vivendi. The deal was first announced in late March. According to Poste Italiane, “the AGCM resolved to approve the transaction unconditionally and, therefore, not to initiate an investigation, as it does not significantly impede effective competition in the affected markets and does not result in the creation or strengthening of a dominant position”. As a result of the purchase, Poste Italiane is now Telecom Italia’s largest single shareholder, with a total stake of 24.81%. In August, Telecom Italia reported revenues of €6.6bn, up 2.7%, for the first six months of the year, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) up 5% to €1.7bn.

Starlink, Elon Musk’s low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation that is having a major impact on the global broadband services and direct-to-cell (D2C) communications sectors, has received a provisional spectrum licence from India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) so it can trial its satellite broadband services in the country. The New India Express reports that Starlink is setting up ground stations at 10 locations across India as well as a main operations hub in Mumbai. The operator now has to prove it can comply with India’s security rules during a number of tests and trials: If it is successful it will be awarded a full licence, though the DoT noted that full licence pricing and terms are still to be finalised. The expectation, though, is that Starlink will proceed without any major issues and soon become an influential player in India’s broadband services sector, not least because it has already struck partnerships with India’s two largest telcos, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

US long-distance operator Lumen Technologies is to use Palantir Technologies’ Foundry and Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) to help transform its business. “Lumen is transforming from traditional telecom into a next-generation technology infrastructure company leveraging its physical fiber network, digitally powered platform and connected ecosystem,” noted Palantir in this announcement. “To meet customers’ evolving multicloud, AI-ready needs, Lumen is collaborating with Palantir across its operations, finance and technology functions to unlock new value. Palantir’s Foundry and AIP aim to streamline workflows, accelerate decision-making, and simplify complex legacy operations – from customer service and compliance reporting to the decommissioning of legacy telecom infrastructure and migration of products into modernised ecosystems. By surfacing actionable insights and enabling AI-assisted decision-making, the software is driving faster execution and improved operational efficiency, empowering Lumen to transform its network and services with speed,” added Palantir. Dave Ward, chief technology and product officer of Lumen Technologies, stated: “As Lumen powers the backbone of the AI economy, we’re determined to make our own operations intelligent and efficient, just like the networks we deliver to our customers. Working with Palantir allows us to harness AI to accelerate our modernisation efforts and deliver the network and services our customers need in the AI era.”

– The staff, TelecomTV