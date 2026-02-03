What’s up with… AT&T, Verizon, BT

In today’s industry news roundup: AT&T has completed the acquisition of Lumen’s fibre broadband access business; Verizon is reportedly on the hunt for a new head of consumer services; BT’s international portfolio just got a bit slimmer.

AT&T has completed the $5.75bn acquisition of “substantially all of Lumen’s mass markets fibre business,” a move that adds more than 1 million fibre broadband customers and a fibre access network that reaches more than 4 million premises in major metro areas, such as Denver, Seattle and Salt Lake City. The deal was first announced in May 2025. “America’s largest network is the best positioned in our industry to serve even more consumers – both in the home and on the go” and will be “available to millions more people as we expand the service in 32 states,” stated AT&T’s chairman and CEO, John Stankey, in this announcement.

Verizon is reportedly seeking a replacement for Sowmyanarayan Sampath, who currently heads up its consumer services operations. The US operator has introduced a number of changes since it unexpectedly replaced CEO Hans Vestberg with former PayPal CEO Dan Schulman in October. Schulman then overhauled his tech team and revealed his plan to get Verizon to “regain its leadership” across mobility and broadband and now, according to multiple reports, it has been contacting potential candidates who could replace Sampath, who had previously been tipped as Vestberg’s successor in the CEO chair.

BT Group has completed the sale of financial services exchange platform Radianz to Transaction Network Services (TNS). The deal for Radianz, which provides financial information exchange networks to brokers across the world, was announced in September 2025, but was subject to regulatory approvals. BT bought Radianz from Thomson Reuters for $175m in 2005, but opted to sell as it is looking to streamline its portfolio to focus on opportunities in the UK market. BT’s international operation has offloaded several other assets in recent months, including its US government division.

