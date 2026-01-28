What’s up with… AT&T, Netomnia, Pure Storage

In today’s industry news roundup: AT&T sends a positive message to the vendor community; Netomnia’s customer base is growing at a decent pace as it targets scale; Nokia enlists Pure Storage to add to its telco cloud pitch, which already includes Red Hat; and much more!

AT&T is bucking the industry trend, and sending a good news vibe to the vendor community, by planning to increase its capital investments over the next three years (starting in 2026). In its latest earnings release, the giant US telco reported full year capital investments of just over $22bn in 2025, comprising $20.84bn in capital expenditure and $1.18bn in vendor financing payments, but is planning capital investments in the range of $23bn to $24bn each year for the 2026-28 period. For the full year 2025, AT&T reported total operating revenues of $125.65bn, up 2.7%, and operating income of $24.2bn, up 26.8%. It ended the year with 74.2 million post-paid mobile customers, up by 1.5 million over the course of the year, and 10.4 million fibre broadband customers, up by 1 million.

Major UK fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) altnet Netomnia ended 2025 with a network that reaches more than 3 million premises (up by 970,000 last year) and with 445,000 premises connected for service, having added 207,000 new customers of the course of the year. The company generated revenues of £104m, up 168% year on year, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of £5m, compared with a loss of £29m in 2024. But like many UK altnets, Netomnia has a significant debt pile – its net debt currently stands at £905m, as this full year infographic shows.

Having previously selected Red Hat OpenShift as its primary reference platform for core network applications, Nokia has now opted for Pure Storage as the data infrastructure foundation for its next-generation telco cloud. “By choosing Pure Storage to anchor the data layer, Nokia is delivering predictable outcomes and repeatable rollouts across multiple CNFs [cloud-network functions] and deployment sites through a fully lifecycle-managed solution,” noted Pure Storage in this blog. Honoré LaBourdette, VP of global telco ecosystem success at Red Hat, noted that adding Pure Storage into the mix enhances the ecosystem “by delivering a high-performance, energy-efficient data layer that is already trusted by many global service providers running Red Hat environments.”

​​Trans Pacific Networks has selected Ciena as a technology partner for its Echo and Tabua subsea cable systems, using its WaveLogic 6 Extreme and Reconfigurable Line System products to deliver power efficiency on routes linking the US to Indonesia and Singapore. TPN will leverage Ciena’s optical solutions to boost capacity in the Indo-Pacific region through the 16,000km Echo cable – the first to directly link the US with Singapore – and Tabua cable, which connects the US to Australia and Fiji across 16 fibre pairs. The cables will use Ciena’s GeoMesh solution, which also supports spectrum sharing scalability, as well as Ciena’s professional services team, who will provide installation and support.

Digital Edge plans to invest $4.5bn in CGK Campus, “one of Indonesia’s largest AI-ready hyperscale datacentre campuses”, in the GIIC Industrial Estate in Bekasi. “The 500MW CGK Campus marks the company’s largest infrastructure commitment to date and underscores Digital Edge’s commitment to powering digital transformation in Asia Pacific,” the company noted in this announcement. Located less than 15km from other major datacentre clusters and approximately 40km from Digital Edge’s downtown EDGE1 and EDGE2 facilities, the campus will offer “low-latency access to the capital’s key business districts while anchoring Indonesia’s broader digital ecosystem,” the company added.

Latin American telco Millicom has finalised a deal to acquire the stake in Tigo Colombia (aka UNE EPM Telecommunicaciones) it didn’t already own for $571m following an auction process conducted by Empresas Públicas de Medellín. The deal gives Millicom an almost 100% ownership stake in Tigo Colombia.

