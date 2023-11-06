Vivendi vents as Telecom Italia approves €18.8bn NetCo bid

Telecom Italia (TIM)’s largest shareholder, French technology and media giant Vivendi, is threatening legal action after the Italian telco’s board approved a €18.8bn acquisition offer on Sunday from private equity firm KKR for the operator’s domestic fixed line network business that comprises the bulk of its NetCo division.

Vivendi, which owns 24% of the telco’s shares and has long said it would not support any merger and acquisition (M&A) offer that valued the national broadband access network (also known as FiberCop) at less than €30bn, is furious that the Telecom Italia board has given the green light to KKR’s offer and will not be putting the deal to a shareholder vote.

“Vivendi deeply regrets that TIM’s board of directors accepted KKR’s offer to buy TIM’s network without first informing and requesting a vote from its shareholders, thus contravening applicable governance rules,” noted the French company in a statement issued late on Sunday. Vivendi listed a number of reasons why it believes Telecom Italia’s board has contravened multiple rules and regulations and described the telco’s approval of KKR’s offer as “unlawful”.

The French company added that with “all appeals to reasonableness having gone unheeded, Vivendi will use any legal means at its disposal to challenge this decision and protect its rights and those of all shareholders.”

While Vivendi fumes, the Telecom Italia team is pressing ahead with the KKR deal (which is supported by the Italian government) and hopes to complete it by the summer of 2024. The agreement sees Telecom Italia receive €18.8bn for the domestic fixed line network (15.8 million connections, of which 8.2 million are fibre-to-the-premises lines) and its associated operations, a deal that will enable the telco to reduce its debt pile – which currently stands at about €26bn – by €14bn.

Reducing the telco’s debts has been the main driving force behind the strategy introduced by CEO Pietro Labriola early last year that saw Telecom Italia effectively split into two separate entities – NetCo and ServCo (see below).