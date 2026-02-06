Telco trio launches African cross-border fibre project

Three African telecom operators have partnered to launch a cross-border optical fibre project with the aim of strengthening digital connectivity across East and Northeast Africa.

Djibouti Telecom, Ethio Telecom, and Sudatel Group have launched the Horizon Fiber Initiative, which will establish a resilient fibre corridor, connecting international subsea cable landing stations in Djibouti, through Ethiopia, and into Sudan’s cable landing stations.

The aim is to build a new cross-border route that creates a scalable, secure and diversified regional connectivity pathway, linking East Africa to global digital networks. The operators did not disclose the financial details of the project.

Djibouti City is a key landing station for several African and international cable systems, including Seacom, Sea-Me-We-6, AAE-1, and DARE (Djibouti Africa Regional Express), while Port Sudan links to a number of cables that connect to the Middle East and Europe.

The partners said they are looking to meet growing demand in Africa for data, cloud services, hyperscale connectivity, digital platforms and cross-border data flows by enhancing international bandwidth capacity and strengthening network resilience and redundancy.

Using their existing infrastructure assets and expertise, Horizon aims to deliver: Multi-terabit optical fibre capacity; carrier-grade, low-latency international connectivity for cloud and hyperscalers; diversified and secure cross-border routes; and improved service reliability.

The agreement was signed at a ceremony in Djibout, which was attended by Ethio Telecom CEO Frehiwot Tamiru, Djibouti Telecom CEO Mohamed Assoweh Bouh, and Sudatel Group CEO Magdi M. Abdalla Taha.

Tamiru said: “Through this tripartite agreement between Ethio Telecom, Djibouti Telecom, and Sudatel Group, we are not merely signing a contract – we are building a shared digital future.

“The Horizon Fiber Initiative represents a bold step toward a resilient, high-capacity, Africa-to-Africa connectivity corridor. By linking the submarine cable landing stations of Djibouti, passing through Ethiopia, and extending to Sudan, we are creating a secure, diversified, and scalable terrestrial route that strengthens regional and global connectivity.

“Together, we are laying the foundation for a future-ready digital backbone – one that connects nations, empowers economies, and positions our region as a strong and reliable gateway in the global digital ecosystem,” added Tamiru.

The collaboration builds on a memorandum of understanding signed in Addis Ababa on 3 December 2024, which recognises the strategic importance of establishing a secure alternative international route.

Mohamed Assoweh Bouh said the partnership marks a “new chapter in the development and integration of telecommunications infrastructure” in Eastern Africa.

Magdi M. Abdalla Taha, highlighted the broader significance of the collaboration: “Beyond infrastructure, Horizon stands as a living model of innovative partnership among African operators. It demonstrates what becomes possible when visions align, priorities converge, and collaboration supplants competition.”

