SKT joins military relay drone R&D partnership

Many telcos, as well as communications networking vendors, see growth potential in the military sector and South Korea’s SK Telecom is no exception: It has teamed up with a quartet of domestic companies to develop a communication relay drone solution that will extend the range and operating time of military unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

SK Telecom has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Wireless networking vendor Contela; AI developer Konan Technology; Funzin, which develops AI solutions for the robotics, defence and telecoms sectors; and Flectory, which develops AI, internet of things (IoT) and private wireless networking technology.

They aim to jointly develop a communication relay drone that can function as a wireless network extension unit for UAVs using low-frequency airwaves, “allowing attack and reconnaissance drones to expand their operational radius,” noted SK Telecom in this announcement (in Korean).

Currently, the South Korean military is implementing a communications relay drone using 5G airwaves in higher spectrum bands, but as SK Telecom notes, the high-frequency nature of that spectrum “limits its operational radius, raising concerns about the need to expand its operational range.

So, the partners are working on a relay drone that uses low-frequency spectrum (for example, in the 800MHz range). “This is expected to significantly expand radio transmission range and, thanks to its superior diffraction characteristics, ensure a stable operational radius even in urban environments with numerous obstacles,” noted SK Telecom.

According to the operator, stability can be improved by “applying handover technology between communication relay drones to alternately operate multiple relay drones. Even if one communication relay drone is shot down, attack and reconnaissance drones can still connect to other communication relay drones.”

Within the partnership, SK Telecom is responsible for wireless connectivity, handover technology and real-time video control. “Combining low-frequency bands capable of long-distance transmission with T Live Caster, a real-time video control system, [SKT] will transmit real-time video from operational drones to rear-end drone operators,” the operator noted.

Funzin is bringing its drone wireless quality measurement and AI technology to the partnership, while Konan Technologies will “collaborate on edge tactical equipment,” noted the telco. Contela will be responsible for satellite-based mobile base station technology, while Flectory will deliver its mini PC-based 5G core and small cell technology.

Kim Kyung-deok, head of SKT’s Enterprise Business division, stated: “With this business agreement, we expect to significantly expand the operational radius of drones by implementing military communication relay drones based on each company’s unique solutions. We will further strive to strengthen national defence capabilities by applying commercial network technology to military communications.”

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV