Report: Half of the UK’s 5.6 million SMEs want to dump their broadband provider

Napoleon Bonaparte is often cited as the man who, before missing the 1815 from Waterloo and later finding himself unexpectedly on a one-way boat trip to St Helena, derisively called the British “a nation of shopkeepers”. In fact, it wasn’t 'Boney' who came up with the insult (one that amuses the Brits to this day), but one Bertrand Barère de Vieuzac, an all-but-forgotten French revolutionary, who coined the derogatory phrase back in 1794. Despite wars, pestilence, economic slumps, a lot or rain and a bit of sunshine, nothing much has changed in the way the British and French regard each other (hardly a day goes by without an insult crossing the English Channel, either in one or both directions) and little has changed in the British private sector economy since.

SMEs (small to medium-sized enterprises) still account for 60 per cent of the jobs in Britain and for 50 per cent of the turnover of the UK private sector. They are a collective force to be reckoned with and politicians and governments know it. Covid-19 notwithstanding, at the start of this year there were still over 5.6 million SMEs operating in the UK, employing 16.3 million people and the numbers are on the rise. Between them, British SMEs account for a total turnover of £2.3 trillion a year. This is not small beer: SMEs are absolutely vital to the UK economy.

It’s interesting to learn, then, that they feel so badly done by where their broadband providers are concerned that over half of them plan to leave their current supplier as soon as possible. That in excess of 2.8 million small businesses are so aggrieved should be of major concern to CSPs and DSPs as they face a potential churn rate of enormous proportions and the salutary lesson of being on the receiving end of a punch in the revenues.

The surprising figures are revealed in a new report commissioned by ’Sky Connect’, Sky’s specialist B2B division that focuses on partnering with SMEs to provide them with a better broadband experience all round - from purpose-built business products through to excellent service and simple pricing with no hidden fees. The fact that over half the UK’s SMEs can’t wait to sever connections with their existing broadband providers is bad enough, but the reasons for their disenchantment are even more shocking.

During the successive pandemic lockdowns and sudden shift from office work to home working and with all the disruption that entailed, the UK’s networks (on both the domestic front and for big companies and corporations) held up extremely well under unprecedented pressure and increased demand. However, that was not true where SME’s are concerned. An astonishing 77 per cent of SMEs have reported slow broadband connectivity and services throughout the entirety of 2021 and, as if that in itself isn’t sufficient reason to give up on a broadband services provider, grievances have been compounded by awful customer service, poor communication, outages, unacceptably poor upload and download speeds and continuing inability to resolve problems.