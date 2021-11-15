Project Kuiper LEO constellation to expand to 7,774 satellites as Zephyr goes for a handful of stratospheric UAVs

Hot on the heels of the recent news that Amazon’s Project Kuiper wireless broadband LEO system is to more than double in size to become a monstrous constellation of 7,774 satellites comes the announcement that the partnership of NTT DOCOMO of Japan and Airbus of Europe have successfully demonstrated wireless communications from the stratosphere to smartphones via their Zephyr High Altitude Platform Station (HAPS).

We should be grateful that the Zephyr effort is taking place within the earth’s atmosphere: The way the Kuiper thing is growing, Amazon might just as well wrap a gigantic great tinfoil muffler around the entire planet and have done with it, a bit along the lines of the work of the conceptual artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude who, in 1995, wrapped the Reichstag in Berlin in aluminium-faced polypropylene fabric, but just so much more expensive, impressive and befitting of the status of the biggest and important most corporation the Universe will ever see.

Someone at Amazon has been at Alice-in-Wonderland’s “Eat Me” cake, a key ingredient of which, apart from worm fat and a cup of sugar, was two tablespoons of wishful thinking. Not a single Project Kuiper satellite has been hoisted yet but, like Topsy, the constellation just keeps on growing. Originally designed to comprise 3,236 satellites, Amazon now wants to add 4,538 more and has applied to the US regulator, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for permission to do so.

The application reveals that, “Utilizing V-and Ku-band frequencies, the 'Kuiper-V System' will be comprised of 7,774 satellites in five altitude and inclination combinations between 590 and 650km, including two polar shells, and will provide high-speed, low-cost, and low-latency broadband services to tens of millions of customers domestically and internationally.” It will also cripple classical astronomy, because the visible stars won’t be stars at all, but thousands of satellites chasing one another endlessly across the skies.

Communication satellites are wonderful things but it’s time to start reining-in such grandiose and, yes, vainglorious endeavours. A few years from now, outbound astronauts will have to park up and do a spacewalk with a crowbar to lever their module’s way through all the circulating metal before progressing on to the lunar bases. Seriously though, with every passing year the likelihood of a devastating accident increases.