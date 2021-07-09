Once-in-a-generation US infrastructure improvement programme needs close central and local management oversight

Overall, and despite carping on the part of some Republican politicians, US President Joe Biden’s plans to transform the often dated and creaking infrastructure of America’s towns and cities have been well received. The new policy will have some big money behind it, notwithstanding the demands of realpolitik that has resulted in various trims and cuts necessary to make core of the ambitious plan possible to push through in practice.

Next will come wrangling between federal officialdom and regional interests to determine where government investment money will be allocated. Regions and individual cities and their agencies know and understand their infrastructure requirements and will have to convince Washington apparatchiks of their veracity and merit to warrant federal support.

It’s a once-in-a-generation (or more) opportunity to build enhanced technological strengths that will foster inclusive regional and local economies able to compete on a level playing field, but to make that a reality it will require unprecedented co-operation between the federal government and regions and cities that are traditionally regarded by Washington as just “the usual suspects” when it comes to asking for taxpayers' money. Quantifiable business cases will need to be made, justified and, when in place, monitored and measured in accordance with agreed goals and timetables.

Central to everything in every case is the rapid expansion of broadband connectivity to bridge the US’s still wide and deep digital divide, while other requirements include upgrades to electricity supplies and old, badly-maintained electricity grids, and an increasing emphasis on sustainability.

In the past, federal funding went to the governments of individual states and was administered by them, whilst local communities had little real influence on where the money was spent. There was little coherent medium-to-long-term planning, so cash could and did go to projects that were not what was needed in a specific community.

What’s more, the state and local bureaucracies could be blinkered and inflexible and slow to respond to real local needs. That’s not to say there haven’t been successful regional and local projects carried through expeditiously and to budget, but over-arching joined-up visions and collaborative plans have been the exception rather than the rule. This has resulted in projects and programmes that could have been greatly to the betterment and advantage of local communities actually being uncoordinated, partial and incomplete.