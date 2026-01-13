NTT Data, Japanese partners to launch subsea cable company

NTT Data has partnered with fellow Japanese firms Sumitomo Corporation and JA Mitsui Leasing to create a joint venture company that will construct and operate a subsea cable system connecting Japan, Malaysia and Singapore, with additional connectivity to South Korea, the Philippines and Taiwan.

Intra-Asia Marine Networks Company (I-AM NW) will build the 8,100km I-AM Cable, which will accommodate up to 16 fibre pairs (32 cores) with a total capacity of approximately 320 Tbit/s. The total cost of the project is expected to be about $1bn. The system will include three cable landing stations on the Japanese islands in the prefectures of Chiba, Mie and Fukuoka, linking the Japanese islands with Malaysia and Singapore.

I-AM will use wavelength selective switch (WSS) functionality, allowing the wavelength of each route to be adjusted remotely, meaning businesses can respond more easily to higher demand.

“The launch of I-AM NW marks a significant step in strengthening Asia’s digital infrastructure,” said Yoshio Sato, CEO at I-AM NW. “This project reflects our commitment to delivering reliable, flexible connectivity solutions that empower businesses and drive digital transformation across the Asia Pacific region.”

Japan is positioning itself as a key data hub, connecting Eurasia with western US markets, as demand for connectivity and more diverse routes continues to grow. Submarine cables are increasingly critical for the rapidly expanding global digital and AI economy, accounting for approximately 99% of all international data transfers.

- James Pearce, Editor, TelecomTV