MWC26: Ethio Telecom preps expansion with Ericsson

Ethio Telecom has signed an agreement with Ericsson that will see the Ethiopian telco deploy new capabilities across 1,500 sites by replacing and upgrading legacy infrastructure.

Through its modernisation programme, Ethio will substantially boost 4G services in Ethiopia, growing its network capacity while expanding its 5G footprint, according to the operator in this announcement.

The new agreement, which was signed by CEO of Ethio Telecom Frehiwot Tamiru (above) at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this week, expands the telco’s relationship with Ericsson and targets 75 rural areas in an effort to prioritise digital inclusion. The operator will upgrade 502 existing 3G sites to advanced 4G technology.

LTE services will reach 157 additional towns, more than doubling the total number of 4G-connected towns to 276 and boosting population coverage by 45%. Once the project is complete, more than 85% of the population will have coverage.

The project is part of Ethio Telecom’s three-year Next Horizon Strategy, which aims to support Ethiopia’s digital ecosystem, including national digital platforms such as Telebirr, ZemenGebeya, and Znexus.

- James Pearce, Contributing Editor, TelecomTV