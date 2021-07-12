Enthusiasm for IoT waning on both sides of the Atlantic, suggests study

More evidence has emerged that, in some sectors, in both the US and the UK, enthusiasm for IoT is on the wane. The Covid-19 pandemic is the root cause but there are other factors at work. The first is growing concerns about the security of IoT systems and networks and their vulnerability to cyber-attacks. The second is the difficulties many are facing when attempting to deploy,’ onboard’, integrate and manage a full network of IoT devices: It seems it’s not quite as straightforward and easy as the huffing and puffing of the industry hype machine led pioneers to believe. The net result is that investments in IoT are either being cut back, delayed or in some cases, completely cancelled, and it could be several years before the market bounces back.

Those are the headline takeaways from the new State of IoT Adoption Study that was commissioned by Eseye, the England-headquartered global IoT specialist and undertaken on its behalf by the London-based market research organisation Opinion Matters. The report is detailed, easily accessible, eminently readable and well worth downloading.

The survey was conducted among 250 UK-based and 250 US-based senior decision makers and implementers of IoT strategy within the five key vertical markets of: EV Charging and Smart Grid; Healthcare and Medical Devices; Manufacturing; Smart Vending; and Supply Chain and Logistics. The report throws light on the the considerable differences between the US and UK IoT markets and the priorities and approaches those differences inform on either side of the North Atlantic.

Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc and 34 per cent of US respondents to the Eseye survey cited the pandemic as the main reason for cutting back on IoT investment plans. However, across the ocean in the UK, just 19 per cent respondents said the global pandemic was the base reason for their caution. Deeper analysis showed that fewer US companies were involved in large IoT projects than their British counterparts. Only 13 per cent of US respondent companies had deployed more than 10,000 devices ands a mere 2 per cent had deployed more than 100,000, a state of affairs which draws Eseye to conclude that the US IoT market is not as mature as it is in the UK and that America is at a different and more tentative stage of IoT development.

The study also found that the bigger the project, the more quickly an organisation embraces IoT as a given technological fact of life and adapts itself to change. Thus, those with the greater number of deployed devices have reached a tipping point in their acceptance of IoT and thus plan to deploy over the next 12 months, whilst those tentatively dipping their toes into the IoT tide hold themselves back from taking a headlong plunge into uncertain waters.

Meanwhile, 41 per cent of those US companies surveyed regard security as a major concern and challenge for the implementation of IoT: Some 36 per cent of UK respondents felt the same.

“Onboarding”, the design, configuration, setting-up, testing and certification of IoT devices, is also a major headache and highly significant factor in the less than wholehearted uptake of IoT solutions. That was the view of 41 per cent of US respondents and 29 per cent of those from the UK. Because of such understandable concern and caution, 75 per cent of US organisations interviewed said IoT projects they undertook in 2020 had failed to meet both their both their expectations and potential.

Significantly, and worryingly, the deployment of cellular IoT systems is nowhere near reaching the critical mass that would result is mass roll-outs and those few that are in place have so far been slow, small and limited in scope. What’s more, 35 per cent said cellular connectivity across borders between regions and multiple individual nations is a very difficult, cumbersome and bureaucratic process. What’s more, 5G is not highly rated as an IoT enabler.