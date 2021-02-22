Denmark is the most connected country in the world, Burundi the least

Where comparisons of broadband speed set against price is concerned, unsurprisingly, it proves once more that the nations providing the best value for money for Internet connection also figure highly on the accessibility rankings, thus demonstrating yet again that countries deploying new technologies to provide robust widespread connectivity while keeping consumer prices comparatively low are fostering inclusive digital economies and growth.

Again unsurprisingly, of those countries listed in the Broadband Choices Index providing the worst value broadband, seven of the Bottom 10 are in Africa, and six of those seven are sub-Saharan nations, where what broadband there is comes via necessarily more expensive mobile Internet connectivity that puts the price of monthly Internet services bundles way beyond the reach of just about everyone except the political and military elite and wealthy landowners and business people.

Endemic and apparently intractable national and regional poverty, economic mismanagement, corruption, unemployment, vast distances, difficult geographies and rugged terrain, lack of roads and transportation systems and poor, antiquated, overburdened and often repeatedly plundered infrastructure means such countries stay in the broadband slow lane and on the wrong side of the narrowing but still deep digital divide.

As the Broadband Connections report shows, countries such as Burundi, Equatorial Guinea, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Zimbabwe have some of the most expensive Internet services on the planet, given GDP and average wages. For example, in Equatorial Guinea where economic growth has been in minus figures for many years, the cost of 1Gb of mobile data is US$23.50. More astonishing still is Mauritania, where the cost of a monthly Internet subscription is an unbelievable $773.20!

At the other end of the continuum, the ten countries providing the cheapest Internet access are, in order -- Ukraine, Russia, Romania, Bhutan, Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Vietnam and Mongolia. In the Top 10 list for the cheapest 1Gb of mobile, India and Israel come in at one and two at $0.4 and $0.6 per Gig respectively, Russia is at 3 at $0.7, Sri Lanka at 4 with $0.8, Kazakhstan at 5 with $0.9, Kyrgystan, Denmark and Poland at joint sixth with $1.0 dollar, Vietnam at nine with $1.1 and rounding it all out at number ten is Ukraine at $1.1 per GB.

As we all know, Internet access prices in the US are some of the highest in the developed world. With basic plain vanilla connectivity averaging $60. 64 per month in the US, the nation is at 116 in the rip-off league. Meanwhile, the UK average of $38.70 a month puts it in the table at position 65. In the US, 1GB of mobile data is $9.60, amongst the most expensive on earth, while the average in the UK is $3.40. That said, a raft of yet more inflation-busting price rises are in the pipeline for UK subscribers and it seems probable that we will be even further down the totem pole this time next year.