Corning’s mega Meta deal

Fibre maker and connectivity solutions vendor Corning saw its share price gain 15.6% to $109.74 late on Tuesday following news it had won a multiyear deal with Meta worth up to $6bn.

Corning will supply the big tech giant, one of the biggest datacentre operators in the world, with fibre, cables and connectivity solutions that will be used to “accelerate the buildout of the most advanced datacentres in the United States to support Meta’s apps, technologies and AI ambitions.” Meta is “expanding its commitment to build industry-leading datacentres in the US and to source advanced technology made domestically,” the vendor noted.

Corning’s long-time chairman and CEO, Wendell Weeks, noted: “This long-term partnership with Meta reflects Corning’s commitment to develop, innovate and manufacture the critical technologies that power next-generation datacentres here in the US. The investment will expand our manufacturing footprint in North Carolina, support an increase in Corning’s employment levels in the state by 15% to 20%, and help sustain a highly skilled workforce of more than 5,000 – including the scientists, engineers and production teams at two of the world’s largest optical fibre and cable manufacturing facilities. Together with Meta, we’re strengthening domestic supply chains and helping ensure that advanced datacentres are built using US innovation and advanced manufacturing.”

The news came just ahead of Corning’s fourth-quarter and full year earnings announcement. The company reported full year revenues of $15.63bn, up by 19%, and a net profit of almost $1.6bn, up 215%.

Corning produces a broad range of products for multiple vertical sectors. The optical communications division, its largest business unit, generated revenues of $6.27bn in 2025, up by 35%.

