Asia consortium to light Candle subsea cable

As submarine cable systems continue to proliferate around the world in response to growing demand for data and connectivity services, not least fuelled by the latest AI developments, details have emerged of a plan to build a new subsea cable system called Candle that will link Japan and Singapore, with additional connections to Taiwan, the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia, as the map below shows.

In this press release, Japan’s SoftBank Corp said it is collaborating with Facebook owner Meta, Japan-based telecoms services provider IPS, Malaysia’s TM Technology Services, and Indonesia’s PT XLSmart Telecom Sejahtera on the development of the Candle system, with Japanese equipment provider NEC contracted as a supplier.

Candle is a 24-fibre pair, 8,000 kilometre system that is scheduled to begin operations in 2028. “It will contribute to infrastructure expansion and secure redundant routes to meet the increasing demand for data communications driven by 5G and AI,” NEC stated in its announcement about the project.

Meta’s Don Pang, who is also chairperson of the Candle management committee, declared that the cable system “represents a pivotal advancement in fortifying the region’s digital infrastructure. As the need for robust, high-speed connectivity grows, Candle will deliver greater network diversity and resilience along this essential corridor”.

Kimimasa Kudo, vice president and head of global business division’s enterprise unit at SoftBank Corp, added: “With the rapid advancement of generative AI and the internet of things (IoT), the demand for international telecommunications is expected to continue accelerating. Candle adopts a 24-fibre-pair architecture, making it one of the core foundations of next-generation social infrastructure that SoftBank is promoting. By integrating with other submarine cables, such as Jupiter, ADC, and E2A, we will further enhance the diversity and redundancy of global communications networks originating from Japan, and strengthen Japan’s role as a digital gateway for Asia.”

Submarine Cable Networks, a specialist subsea networks website, notes that while most existing submarine cable systems across Asia typically have fewer than 16 fibre pairs, “the use of 24 fibre pairs will enable the construction of higher-capacity, lower-latency communications infrastructure to meet the growing demand for connectivity across Asia”.

- Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, TelecomTV