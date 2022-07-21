As India grows and develops, so its telecom sector plays an ever more vital role

Given the above, it is particularly timely and relevant that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has just released its latest set of telecom market statistics up to 31 May this year. The market update document comprises 18 pages of closely-packed data provided as tables, graphs and bar- and pie-charts, much more than can be shared in this article – those wishing to examine the whole report can do so here.

In brief, though, the report shows that at the end of May this year, the number of active wireless connections in India during May was 1017.68 million, a very high proportion of the 1145.5 million registered mobile connections (an active connection is one that has been used during the reported period). Some 7.97 million subscribers submitted requests for Mobile Number Portability (MNP) and thus the cumulative MNP requests increased from 697.57 million at the end of April 2022 to 705.54 million at the end of May 2022.

Meanwhile, the total number of telecom service subscribers (mobile and fixed) hit 1,170.73 million at the end of May, up by 2.92 million during the month. The number of urban mobile connections increased from 646.99 million at the end of April to 647.81 million at the end of May, while rural connections increased from 520.82 million to 522.92 million during the month. The monthly growth rates of urban and rural telephone connections were 0.13% and 0.40% respectively in May.

On the service provider front, private companies accounted for 89.87% of all wireless connections, whereas the publicly-owned BSNL and MTNL accounted for just 10.13% of all connections.

Reliance Jio is still the mobile market leader, with a 35.69% market share, followed by Bharti Airtel with a 31.62% share: Those two giants added new customers during May. Beleaguered Vodafone Idea boasts a market share of 22.56%, while BSNL has a 9.85% share and MTNL a paltry 0.28% share: All three saw their customer numbers decline in May.

Overall teledensity in India increased from the 84.88% reported at the end of April to 85.03% at the end of May. Urban teledensity actually fell from 134.70% in April to 134.66% at the end of May but rural tele-density compensated for the decline by increasing 58.16% to 58.37% during the same period. As of 31 May, the share of urban and rural subscribers as a percentage of the total number of subscribers was 55.33% and 44.67% respectively.

The report lists tele-density state-by-state and shows that the Delhi region far and away outstrips any other part of India with a rate of 269.1%, whilst Bihar had the lowest rate at 53.72% at the end of May 31.

Connectivity and communications in India is predominantly a wireless affair. While there are more than 1 billion wireless connections, the whole country has just 25.23 million wireline connections (more than 92% of which are in urban areas), though that number did increase slightly by 70,000 during the month.

The TRAI report covers broadband statistics received from 664 service providers across the sub-continent as at the end this May and compared them to figures for this April. They show that broadband connections increased from 788.7 million at the end of April to 794.68 million at the end of May, a monthly growth rate of 0.75%. Nearly all of those are mobile broadband connections (765.55 million), while fixed line broadband lines totalled just 28.1 million and fixed wireless broadband connections totalled just 1 million. The Top Five service providers accounted for a 98.48% market share of all broadband lines at the end of May, with Reliance Jio boasting 414.67 million, Bharti Airtel 217.09 million, Vodafone Idea 123.24 million, BSNL, 25.52 million and Atria Convergence just 2.09 million.

