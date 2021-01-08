Another curate's egg... More good news and bad news on the UK's 'superfast broadband for all' plans

Back in November 1895, the famous British satirical weekly magazine Punch published a cartoon entitled The Curate’s Egg. It shows a nervous young neophyte cleric taking breakfast with his Bishop in company with the great man's eminently eligible daughters. The curate gets what is obviously an addled egg but is so overwhelmed by the occasion that when the Bishop notices his discomfiture and says "I'm afraid you've got a bad egg, Mr.Jones," the embarrassed curate replies, "Oh no my Lord. I assure you, parts of it are excellent." It's an oldie but a goodie, and the phrase "a curate's egg" quickly entered common parlance in the UK and for 125 years has been shorthand for describing something that is partly OK and partly malodourous. And that's very much the case with the roll-out of superfast broadband in the UK, which is a curate's egg of such dimensions it would make even the broodiest ostrich wince.

Let's start with the good bit of the egg. EXFO, the Quebec, Canada-headquartered specialist test, monitoring and and analytics company is to supply Openreach, BT's semi-detached fixed access infrastructure division, with optical test-heads and test access switching technology for its nationwide "Full Fibre" programme. Openreach is committed to deploy fibre to 4.5 million premises by the end of the first quarter of this year and has promised to pass 20 million homes with its FTTP offering by the mid- to late-2020s. (See this press release for further details.)

That target date is vague and flexible because the actual speed of deployment will depend heavily on prevailing investment conditions in a country that is currently reeling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and just beginning to absorb and understand the actual, practical effects of Brexit. Recovery from both will be expensive and take time, hence the Openreach's cautious forecast. At the moment, though, it is laying fibre to 40,000 domestic and business premises every week, which equates to an additional premises being passed every 15 seconds.

EXFO is a long-term Openreach partner and recently won the competitive tender to supply its tried and tested cloud-based Nova Fiber that will not only speed FTTP deployment but also obviate costly truck-rolls to fix connection problems. Indeed, "costly" is a major understatement -- the fact is that unplanned, additional truck-rolls can more than double the expense of the testing costs associated with fibre deployment exercises.

Speaking with TelecomTV, Peter Bell, Director, Network Technology at Openreach, said, "EXFO's remote optical diagnostic tools improve build quality and provide greater flexibility. Our new Full Fibre network can play a crucial role in extending fast broadband access and keeping the nation connected. Deployment is gathering pace and momentum, and we are determined to match that rapid speed of deployment with the highest standards of build quality build and customer service. Following installation, Openreach will be able to remotely monitor its fibre infrastructure supporting the in-life operations of its Full Fibre service. EXFO will help us get there."

EXFO's unique iOLM (intelligent Optical Link Mapper) OTDR technology will permit monitoring and testing of the network 24 hours a day, all year round, and enable Openreach engineers to spot with pinpoint accuracy problems before they become apparent and pre-emptively fix them before they subscribers notice anything is wrong.

Wim te Niet, EXFO's VP of Sales, EMEA, told TelecomTV, "Openreach is an early mover in adopting permanent fibre monitoring technology, which will eventually cover all households in the UK. Currently, the FTTH/B penetration rate in the UK stands at 18 per cent. Openreach has an ambitious plan to build out Full Fibre to millions of households and businesses and we see a similar wave in other key European markets like Germany. I believe network operators across Europe will soon follow Openreach’s lead to ensure first-time-right installations, reduce turn-up failures, and substantially reduce truck rolls for service calls. As for markets with high FTTH/B penetration rates, telecom operators are finding they need sophisticated automated monitoring tools to ensure superior customer experience. EXFO’s Nova Fiber solution gives them these abilities."