MWC26: Nvidia, leading telcos make open, secure, AI-native 6G pledge

BARCELONA – #MWC26 – Nvidia has partnered with a number of leading telcos – BT Group, Deutsche Telekom, SK Telecom, SoftBank Corp and T-Mobile US – as well as a number of vendors including Cisco Systems, Ericsson and Nokia to commit to build 6G networks on open and secure AI-native platforms.

The AI tech giant unveiled a joint commitment with telcos, vendors and industry bodies to ensure the next generation of mobile technology is open, intelligent, resilient and accelerates innovation and safeguards global trust.

Also joining the pledge, made on the eve of MMW26 in Barcelona, were Booz Allen, national security not-for-profit MITRE, the newly-formed OCUDU Ecosystem Foundation, and ODC (ORAN Development Company).

Nvidia sees 6G as a vital component in delivering ‘physical AI’, which will support autonomous machines, vehicles, sensors and robots, but this requires “security and trust” the tech giant said – something legacy networks are not able to handle.

By embedding AI across the radio access network (RAN), edge and core, 6G networks can enable secure integrated sensing and communications, intelligence and decision-making while supporting interoperability, supply-chain resilience and faster innovation, Nvidia said.

“AI is redefining computing and driving the largest infrastructure buildout in human history — and telecommunications is next,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. “Together with a global coalition of industry leaders, Nvidia is building AI-RAN to transform the world’s telecom networks into AI infrastructure everywhere.”

Nvidia’s telco partners shared their thoughts on the development in the AI giant’s announcement but T-Mobile US CEO Srini Gopalan summed up the sentiment of the operators with the following: “We’re at a pivotal moment. In the US, we’ve laid the foundation with 5G Advanced and AI-native networks where intelligence lives inside the network. As 6G becomes the backbone of the AI era, telecom will serve as the nervous system of the digital economy, enabling autonomous systems and intelligent industries at scale and unlocking new value for customers and businesses alike. T-Mobile is proud to help define what’s next through deep ecosystem collaboration and sustained innovation.”

- James Pearce, Editor, TelecomTV