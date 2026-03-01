MWC26: DT, T-Mobile US unite for 6G R&D

BARCELONA – #MWC26 – Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile US, the North American operator in which DT holds a majority (52.8%) stake, have teamed up to launch a joint 6G Innovation Hub that combines the efforts underway at the US operator’s Innovation Lab in Bellevue, Washington, and T-Labs in Berlin.

With T-Mobile US being part of the DT empire, you’d imagine the technology ties would be naturally strong and aligned, based on deep joint R&D, but the US operator has forged its own technology path and the roadmaps of the European and US operations have not been much intertwined.

So this collaboration is worth noting and it could be that, as the telecom operator community truly enters the cloud- and AI-native eras, there will be greater transatlantic collaboration within the global DT family.

And that’s a powerful combination: DT has long identified the importance of becoming an AI-native telco and has been among the first in the world to integrate agentic AI capabilities into its networks with its RAN Guardian, while T-Mobile US recently unveiled what it claims is “the world’s first real-time agentic AI platform built directly into a wireless network” with the launch of Live Translation, a “first-of-its-kind network-integrated service that enables real-time translation during phone calls in over 50 languages”, no matter what smartphone is being used.

The two operators will use their 6G Innovation Hub to “collaboratively design and develop 6G as a fully AI-native system… and accelerate the evolution of connectivity, sensing and compute to support the next generation of physical AI applications,” they noted.

The joint hub will focus on three tightly integrated pillars: AI-native and autonomous networks; secure wide-area sensing and positioning; and convergence of connectivity and high-performance compute.

That final pillar has long been one of the pitches of the AI-RAN community, particularly via the AI-RAN Alliance, of which T-Mobile US was one of the founding members two years ago.

Deutsche Telekom maintained a watching brief on AI-RAN, along with many other operators, but the giant German telco is now aligning itself with such principles through its involvement in Nvidia’s new broad AI-native 6G initiative – see NVIDIA and global telecom leaders commit to build 6G on open and secure AI-native platforms.

And the work on those pillars will in turn be targeted at physical AI, which include automated robotic systems but include any systems that “not only interpret information but interact with and control the physical world in real time.”

DT and T-Mobile US aim to “underpin” physical AI systems, “with 6G providing the connective tissue that enables ultra-low latency, real-time coordination, and distributed intelligence,” they stated.

Abdu Mudesir, Member of the Board, Product & Technology, at Deutsche Telekom, noted: “With the transition to physical AI, the role of networks is fundamentally changing. Future AI systems will not only process information but actively control physical processes across robotics, industry, logistics, and autonomous systems. As 6G standards are being defined, we have a rare opportunity to design intelligence into the network from the outset. Our engagement through this hub reflects a shared commitment to advancing 6G with best-in-class partners.”

John Saw, president of technology and CTO at T-Mobile US, who is very positive about the potential of AI-RAN, stated: “Today’s AI systems are built around informational tokens, data that describes or predicts. Physical AI is different. Data must carry intent, context and timing to trigger real-world action, what we describe as operational ‘kinetic tokens,’ requiring deterministic performance, ultra-low latency and precise synchronization. Through this joint 6G Innovation Hub, T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom are combining our combined expertise to design AI-native networks built for these demands at global scale.”

For more on this development, see this full announcement.

- Ray Le Maistre, Editorial Director, TelecomTV