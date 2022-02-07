Flying taxis... Will investors go first class? Or be taken for a short, expensive ride?

The global pandemic has played havoc with the world’s commercial airlines. Successive lockdowns and the consequent collapse in passenger numbers have, to date, seen more than 40 of them either file for bankruptcy or go out of business altogether. Many others are struggling. However, despite Covid-19, the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) sectors have seen unprecedented and continuing investment in what are popularly known as flying taxis.

Last year more than US$3.2 billion was ploughed into the further development of unmanned drones and over 90 per cent of that money went into the manufacture of eVTOLS (electric-powered vertical take-off and landing vehicles). The reason? The perceived immense market for unpiloted, passenger-carrying flying taxis a few years down the line.

Of course, UAVs (drones, or ‘unmanned aerial vehicles’) are already providing a wide range of civil services, ranging from postal delivery to remote areas and islands, the conveyance of urgent medical supplies, the co-ordination of the provision of humanitarian aid and disaster surveillance and recovery, search and rescue services, surveying and photography, and power and pipeline inspection for the construction industry, to name but a few.

However, flying taxis have grabbed the attention of the popular media and set the antennae of a host of start-up and established companies all over the world a-twitch at the prospect of the rapid growth expected in the sector and big profits that could be being made just a few years hence.

For example, SK Telecom (SKT) of South Korea has just signed a strategic collaboration with Joby Aviation of Santa Cruz, California, to provide technology and knowhow for the “air mobility” sector. SKT will provide expertise in AI and cloud-based ICT infrastructure, such as its TMAP mobility navigation, map services and a real-time traffic data platform for Joby’s mooted air taxi operation.

Joby Aviation is building electric-powered vertical take-off and landing vehicles and is the first company in the US to have been awarded US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification to operate eVTOL aircraft. Only last week, Joby tested its second-generation pre-production prototype vehicle, the S4, which has a maximum range of 241 kilometres and a top speed of 321 kilometres-an-hour. SKT says it wants to be a world-leader in the Urban Air Mobility market as a service operator for Vertiport, a heliport-like concept for air taxis to take off and land.

A rather flowery SKT press release promises that, based on its “expertise in telecommunications, autonomous driving and safety on land”, the telco’s “service range will expand to above the sky, going beyond limits of space through a concept of ‘Meta Connectivity.” (At this point it’s worth remembering, as TelecomTV reported at the time, that back in July last year SKT was first out of the traps with its “Ifland” concept of a “Metaverse platform”. It was well before Zuckerberg, in his virtual black t-shirt and jeans, started promoting his Meta – verse.)

The latest forecast from Morgan Stanley for the UAM sector is it that it will be worth $1.4 trillion by 2040, so it’s unsurprising that SKT’s rival KT (Korea Telecom, as was) is also gearing up to play in the flying cars market. KT tested its Unmanned (aircraft) Traffic Management (UTM) system in November last and development continues apace.

In the US, the FAA is engaged with an increasing number of manufacturers of eVTOL aircraft including Uber Air, EHang, Volocopter, Lilium (and the aforementioned Joby), all of which claim they will launch commercial passenger operations within the next three to five years.