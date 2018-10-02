Who's going to be first* to roll out** 5G***? Who cares?

As soon as 5G turned into a sporting event we all knew what would happen: the ensuing race would involve word-play, truth stretching, professional fouls, and endless repetitive nonsense... the only certain thing is that customers will be confused.

Verizon announced yesterday that October 1st marked the first day of the first ever commercial 5G service. It even had a first customer - a resident of Houston who, Verizon’s PR people explained, would be the first 5G customer in the world... except that the service is not 5G and neither is it mobile.

It’s not that Verizon is hiding these facts. They all tumble out in the marketing blurb, but it’s clear that the objective is to spray hyperbole first, explain the detail later.

That’s because most prospective consumers won’t worry about reading and understanding the detail at this point (life’s too short) they’ll just allow the words ‘Verizon’, ‘5G’ and ‘first’ to lodge themselves.

This is the usual hype approach. Does it matter?

Yes.