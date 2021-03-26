What’s up with… Safaricom, Inmarsat, Coherent and II-IV, TIM

The arrival of 5G in East Africa, some new appointments at Inmarsat, the conclusion of an optical bidding battle and some XGS-PON action in Italy make the front runners in today’s race for the news finishing line.

Safaricom , part of the Vodacom group, has launched trial 5G services in four locations across Kenya (Nairobi, Kisumu, Kisii and Kakamega) and plans to expand its 5G network and service to 150 sites in nine towns during the next 12 months, the operator announced today. The service is being offered as both a home or enterprise fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband option via a router/gateway, or as a mobile service, initially with Huawei Mate 30 Pro or P40 devices but, from the end of April 2021, also with Nokia 8.3, Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G devices. Safaricom, the dominant mobile operator in Kenya, is building its 5G network with technology from Huawei and Nokia , which is providing radio access network gear and fixed wireless access (FWA) gateways.

European AI spending will reach $12 billion in 2021 and Europe will continue to enjoy double-digit growth through 2024, according to IDC, which suggests that “automation needs digital transformation.” The inverse may be equally true when you consider the complexity currently being introduced into network and application management. Another driver for AI growth, the researchers point out, was that the pandemic forced retailers to shift their focus from in-store AI toward AI-driven online experiences and services.

