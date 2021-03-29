What’s up with… MásMóvil & Euskaltel, Comba Telecom, eSIMs

A move to strengthen the hand of Spain’s fourth largest operator and a leap forward in Open RAN radio capabilities start this week’s news roster.

MásMóvil, Spain’s fourth largest operator, has made a takeover bid valued at almost €2 billion for Euskaltel, which has more than 1.2 million mobile customers and 650,000 fixed broadband customers in northern Spain. According to this Reuters report, shareholders holding more than 52% of Euskaltel have already agreed to the deal, which will require the agreement of shareholders owning more than 75% of the stock to go ahead. MásMóvil had previously been linked to a merger with Vodafone Spain.

Comba Telecom has launched what it claims is the industry's first Open RAN multi-RAT (multi radio access technology), multi-band Remote Radio Unit (RRU) that supports 1800MHz and 2100MHz, promoting widespread adoption of emerging open standards in the globe. “As a first in the Open RAN industry the GSM/UMTS/LTE/5G NR multi-mode operation makes it ideal for simple upgrades of legacy sites without compromises. The 4T4R radio supports two LTE/5G NR carriers per band and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (“DSS”). This enables operators to serve arising 5G traffic demand without additional spectrum or removing LTE service,” notes Comba. For further details, see this press release.

Growing support from device manufacturers such as Apple and Google will result in a significant increase in the number of eSIM device installations during the next four years, with global numbers set to rise from 1.2 billion this year to 3.4 billion by 2025, according to a new report from Juniper Research. eSIMs are modules that are embedded directly into devices that provide cellular connectivity and which can store subscriber profiles from multiple network operators, enabling users to swap service provider without having to swap out a physical SIM card. “The research found that global eSIM deployments across all consumer verticals will increase by 170% over the next four years, with widespread adoption reliant on backing from network operators,” noted Juniper Research in this announcement.

The Czech billionaire and media entrepreneur Petr Kellner has been killed in a helicopter crash in Alaska, reports Broadband TV News. Kellner headed up the PPF Group, which owns the Czech telco O2 and Telenor’s former operations in the region. The international investment group also owns CME, one of the largest and long-established commercial broadcasters in CEE, with a presence in five markets (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria and Slovenia).

China Mobile has struck a 5G network investment sharing agreement with China Broadcasting Network, which was awarded the country’s fourth 5G license late last year, in a bid to curb rollout costs. The co-construction is focused on network infrastructure supporting services in the 700 MHz band. China Mobile ended 2020 with 165 million 5G customers and 775 million 4G customers (that number still went up slightly from a year earlier). Having invested RMB102.5 billion ($15.6 billion) in its 5G networks in 2020, it plans to increase that slightly to RMB110 billion ($16.8 billion) this year. For further details of the operator’s performance in 2020, see this press release.

UK regulator Ofcom is to open a new digital and technology hub in Manchester, with the creation of up to 150 new digital, cybersecurity and technology jobs by 2025. The development of the hub will support Ofcom’s expanded role as it takes on new duties “to help make the internet a safer place – in addition to a new role making sure network firms have adequate cyber security.” Read more.

