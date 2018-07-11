VMware supports CSPs with 5G-ready NFVi platform
Gabriele di Piazza, VP Solutions Telco NFV, VMware
VMware is delivering a 5G-ready NFV infrastructure platform to support rapid roll out of next generation services from Communications Service Providers, working in collaboration with Intel and its Select Solutions. At the 5G World event in London, VMware launched its vCloud NFV 3.0 for CSPs. The result of 24 months of R&D with the telco industry, the latest version features enhanced performance, carrier grade network, intent based assurance, and open standards using Openstack. The solution is 5G ready, with low latency, high throughput and support for massive numbers of devices.
Filmed at 5G World, London, 2018
