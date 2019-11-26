Verizon pins 5G coverage hopes on dynamic spectrum sharing

With the Federal Communications Commission not due to auction mid-band 5G spectrum until at least the second half of 2020, Verizon is looking at dynamic spectrum sharing to augment its patchy 5G coverage with frequencies currently used by its 4G network.

The US telco has just announced a successful lab trial with Ericsson and Qualcomm, which saw it conduct a DSS 5G data call. The technology is capable of switching 5G service onto 4G spectrum within milliseconds, based on traffic demand. DSS will work on any 5G smartphone equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X55 modem – its second-generation 5G modem – unveiled in February.

US players AT&T and Verizon went straight to mmWave spectrum for their 5G deployments. Great for throughput, but not for coverage, so more sites are needed. Meanwhile, most of the rest of the world has focused its 5G efforts on mid-band frequencies, allowing them to reuse existing masts and therefore making it faster and cheaper to deliver 5G coverage.

"We will continue to focus on providing 5G over millimetre wave – especially in high density areas like airports, stadiums and urban areas – in order to continue to deliver the unique experience customers associate with 5G and that are only possible on mmWave technology," said Adam Koeppe, senior vice president of network planning at Verizon. "However, with Dynamic Spectrum Sharing we will be able to supplement mmWave deployments and accelerate the deployment of 5G in low and mid band spectrum for customers as we continue to build out our Ultra Wideband network."