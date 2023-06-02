Verizon Business plays its global card with London Hub upgrade

During the event, Verizon also showcased video conferencing tool BlueJeans, which it acquired in 2020. Joe McStravick, managing director of sales for BlueJeans by Verizon in the EMEA and APAC regions, told TelecomTV that the video platform has been upgraded to include event and webinar software for TV-quality broadcasts, as well as a studio with live-streaming production tools to support events. In Europe, BlueJeans solutions were used for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 and for UK-based football club Brentford’s fan forum where Verizon provided immersive experiences for fans.

Global vision

Massimo Peselli, chief revenue officer for global enterprise and public sector at Verizon Business (pictured, above), was bullish about the company’s opportunities in the EMEA region.

“There are very few companies left that can call themselves global in our industry. I claim that Verizon is probably the most global carrier platform. And why? We have not just global presence, we have global assets, we have global solutions, but more importantly – everything we do, every process we have is global and has been global for more than 20 years,” he noted during the event in London, adding that the operator’s focus outside the US is, in fact, multinational companies.

Highlighting the global quality of innovation itself, he claimed that innovation is driven by companies and people “who really want to be the first in embracing technologies to create differentiation” and that requires scale. “What we do in locations like this [London] is we capture innovation and we scale innovation throughout the globe,” he explained, describing the hub as “a global platform to innovate” rather than “just a demo centre.”

He added that a lot of the showcases at the London Hub are “in production today or about to be in production”. In many instances, Peselli explained, innovation was started in the UK and then later exported to the US (such as with an undisclosed healthcare deal, as well as with the deployment of a private 5G network at one of the UK’s busiest ports – see What’s up with… Verizon Business & Nokia, Airtel Africa, MATRIXX Software). And the model works the other way too: Peselli said that “some innovation” in manufacturing developed in the US has been brought to the UK-based hub.

According to David Molony, principal analyst at telecom and tech research house Omdia, Verizon was “careful to show that the innovation centre fits the global picture”. Molony noted that it was “interesting they had execs and directors representing their customers in Asia-Pacific and the United States, as well as EMEA. For large enterprise and MNC [multinational corporation] customers it helps to be able to highlight a regional-to-global approach.”

Molony cited data from Omdia’s contracts tracker, which shows that Verizon Business, alongside Orange Business, Telefónica and Vodafone, is “making the running in private 5G network deployments, for example.”

Omdia’s principal analyst for private networks, Pablo Tomasi, said: “Verizon sees private 5G as a growth enabler and, in fact, announced its strategy to pursue private 5G opportunities internationally in 2020 with a focus on EMEA and APAC. Opening a dedicated hub for the EMEA region is the next step in pursuing this regional opportunity.

“Verizon will be a good fit for those clients that are truly multinational and that need a telco able to support them across a wide global footprint. Verizon’s focus on security is also a key asset it should leverage as a differentiator,” he added.

