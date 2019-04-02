US "Secure 5G and Beyond" Bill could be law soon

If "The Secure 5G and Beyond" Bill, being put forward by a (just about) bipartisan group of seven US Senators (and their special advisor, Buzz Lightyear), is enacted into law the administration will be required to set up a national strategy to secure protect 5G networks and whatever might come after them. "And lo, they shall be protected even unto the Thousandth Generation".

What is particularly interesting about the proposal is that a "multi-agency framework" would be established under the aegis of the US Commerce Department with a remit to protect 5G (and beyond, of course) both within the US domestic environment and without. It seems that the networks of US allies and partners would also fall under the penumbra of Uncle Sam's protective umbrella.

The move comes some months after various advisors to US President Donald Trump mooted the idea of the development of a national US 5G network to guarantee data security. The original concept was given short shrift because many Republican (and some Democrat) politicians took the notion of a "national" network to be the same thing as "nationalised" and the thin edge of the socialist wedge. There was much criticism and the idea was quickly abandoned. This time round though the proposal has got a lot further, not least because the Secure 5G and Beyond Bill makes it specifically clear that no future comms networks should be or will be a nationalised one.

The Bill is sponsored by Senators Richard Burr (Republican, North Carolina), Mark Warner (Democrat, Virginia), John Cornyn (Republican, Texas), Susan Collins (Republican, Maine), Tom Cotton (Republican, Arizona) and Marco Rubio, (Republican, Florida).