US adopts ‘hearts and minds’ campaign to prepare for 5G small cells

There are many differences in how various regions and national governments are preparing for 5G and how they see the technology helping their broader social and economic goals, but there is one aspect in common – they all need it to be successful from the first day of launch. This blind faith in 5G is somewhat disturbing, given that it only represents a continuing evolution of telecoms technology; it was never designed to save the world. Nevertheless, politicians are betting big on 5G, and are doing everything they can to ease its introduction and help it get off to a good start.

This is certainly evidenced in the US, where local governments and municipalities are being stealthily targeted, with telcos and their heavily-lobbied federal government officials seeking to win hearts and minds prior to launch. The main reason comes down to small cells.

A huge number of small cells are going to be needed for 5G deployments, especially as the higher frequency spectrum services come into operation, with their much lower propagation ranges. This means more cell sites in more dense deployments, with many being highly visible in public places. Do you want more boxes and antennas on every pole and mast in your neighbourhood? No you don’t, at least not without first being convinced of their benefits. This is America, after all, where citizens cherish their constitutional right to protest and challenge their local government appointees.

And so the campaign continues. This week, FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr travelled to Indianapolis to announce the regulator’s next 5G Order – a proposal to cut costs and streamline approval periods for small cells. This issue was identified very early as a major potential obstacle to 5G, and consequently there have been numerous studies, white papers and guidelines published by a panoply of organisations and associations. There’s even a pre-drafted ‘model code’ for municipalities, written by the National League of Cities with help from the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors.